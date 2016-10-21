Ssssnakes! They're everywhere, even on Facebook!

We all know that with summer there comes an increase of snake and human interaction, and this season is proving no different.

Queensland Ambulance Service has already been called to more than 500 snakebite cases this year, including a bite on an elderly woman at a property near Ipswich on Monday.

That incident, and a number of other near misses, prompted our readers to share their latest close encounters on QT Facebook.

"I was bitten by a Tiger snake at Gatton in February," wrote Chelle Bkel. "Now I am petrified. It was under my car in the driveway and bit me as I walked past."

At Goodna two weeks ago Erin Barling and her dalmatian had a run in with "a big brown snake. We're so lucky she survived. Second time in almost two years."

Natalie Maree Mulford's encounter involved a red belly black "in a Booval backyard the other day", and Booval also got a mention from Julie-Ann Urban: "A friend of mine got bitten two weeks ago by a red bellied black and I saw a brown snake on Saturday on Bergins Hill Road."

Kendall Ramsdale wrote: "I have seen two brown snakes in three days, one launched at my dog walking on footpath near Masters Bundamba, and one in our backyard (we live beside a creek)."

"We've had a couple on the roads at Harrisville," said Sarah Musuki, adding: "Sunning themselves before someone runs them over."

At Mt Crosby last week Jennie Buchanan Edwards discovered a baby brown under a paver in the yard... "not there now."

Emma McLeod saw a red belly black enjoying the sunshine at George Palmer Park at Blackstone about two weeks ago "and a Taipan near Masters at Bundamba not long before that too."

Jennie Buchanan Edwards wondered: "Usually if red belly blacks are around browns stay away? How true is that? Hate the bloody things. Just be on the look out and protect your animals. There was a warning earlier this month about how they are breeding so fast. Too scary when you live on acreage with a creek at your back boundary."

For Brett Cane the reptiles are the only creature on the planet that "makes me almost wee myself just looking at photos... apart from Donald Trump that is!"

And Andrew Kelly offered this advice: "I have a shovel... I have a snake... Uhhhhh!"

On a lighter note, Tim Wolyncevic shared this: "I was in the garden and almost had a heart attack because this big fat tail was in the grass looked like a death adder tail. Then I saw the little feet... damn blue tongue trying to scare me to death."