Have a say in flood mitigation

Laidley residents will have the chance to give feedback on the preliminary design for the next stage in the Flood Mitigation Project this month.

Engineering consultants are finalising the preliminary design of the project.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the Project Team would be available for a drop-in session on January 17.

Consultants have been testing the benefits and impacts of increasing the capacity of the existing Laidley drain from the Patrick Street bridge to just north of the Stanford Place cul-de-sac.

The proposed change is one of several proposed flood mitigation measures.

The Flood Mitigation Project community meeting will take place on January 17, 4-7pm at Laidley Sports Complex.

