Have an issue with council? Here's how to tell them

IPSWICH residents can air their grievances, ask questions and learn more about local projects when council visits Rosewood next month.

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke will be at Rosewood Plaza for Ipswich City Council's regular 'Chat Time' sessions.

The Ipswich mayor said Chat Time gave residents the chance to engage with councillors face-to-face.



"It's an exciting time for Ipswich, we recently reached the population milestone of 200,000 people and projects are progressing across the city," he said.



"Chat Time is about interacting with the community and taking council to the suburbs to listen and learn from our residents."

Cr Pahlke said activity in and around Division 10 was at an all-time high.



"There's just so much happening - housing estates at Rosewood and Walloon, park and waterway projects across the area and of course the Rosewood library development," he said.



"I'm looking forward to once again meeting with residents, providing updates and listening to any concerns they may have."

Chat Time will be held at 22 John Stt, from 9am to 11am on Saturday, February 18.



For more visit ipswich.qld.gov.au