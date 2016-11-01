Have a cuppa with the council

Ipswich residents can enjoy the rare opportunity to share a cuppa with the Mayor and Councillors this month.

The regular Chat Time sessions will go to Brassall this Thursday and Springfield on November 26, allowing members of the public to share ideas and learn about local projects.

"It's an exciting time for our city as we approach a population milestone of 200,000 people, but as a council we know there is always work to do," Mayor Paul Pisasale said.

This Thursday's session will be held at Michel's Patisserie at Brassall Shopping Centre from 5.30-7.30pm

The Springfield session is at Gloria Jean's at Orion Springfield, 9-11am on November 26.

For more information on Chat Time visit ipswich.qld.gov.au

