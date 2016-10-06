Has Mayor Paul Pisasale fulfilled his election promises?

ON TRACK: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has revealed how his election promises are getting along.

IT IS six months since he was re-elected, and now Mayor Paul Pisasale is ramping up his election promises so they become a reality.

The $150 million redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD is set to start within 12 months with Ipswich City Properties and leading developer epc.Pacific partnering to transform the city.

Cr Pisasale said the key from his angle was to ensure the community had their say in the way that development took place.

"What we wanted to do with the CBD is get some community consultation done, which has already started, before we start construction by mid-year in 2017," Cr Pisasale said.

"I've said all along that we want to have the city the people want, not one that Paul Pisasale wants.

"We needed to create the opportunities to get investment and we have our partner with epc.Pacific.

"But now we have engaged CoDesign Studio as the manager of the community consultation.

"In October those ideas will be showcased in a pop-up in Darcy Doyle Place."

Paul Pisasale insists the CBD redevelopment will be one the people can embrace David Nielsen

Cr Pisasale said the redevelopment would create something new for Ipswich, while retaining character.

"We have to make it vibrant," he said.

"I have spoken to some key businesses and restaurants and they are keen to come.

"Don't forget that part of our plan is to shift the council building and library down to the CBD.

"We'll be bringing 800 people down there. So if anyone wants to do business with council they will have to come into the CBD. It creates an activity centre."

The new council administration headquarters and library will be relocated in a nine-storey building constructed to cutting edge environmental standards.

The urban regeneration will also feature leisure and entertainment venues, cafes, restaurants and speciality stores in a three-level retail and mixed-use centre.

A new town square will see a strong focus on food, beverage and alfresco dining.

Ipswich City Properties chairman Cr Paul Tully said in February the redevelopment would see Nicholas St mall opened to face the river for the first time since 1987.

CBD LAGOON POOL

A key component of the CBD redevelopment will be a lagoon pool which Cr Pisasale said would be a magnet for local families and tourists alike.

The project, between $8 million to $15 million depending on what format the council goes with, will be boosted by $5 million from the Stronger Regions Fund if the Federal Government comes to the party.

Once again, Cr Pisasale said the community would be listened to.

"We are asking people what they think the lagoon pool should be," he said.

"To me, it should be family friendly. I don't want it to just be a swimming pool.

"I'd like it to have jumping fountains kids can run through and water canons and be all about excitement, and I have seen models around the world.

"That's my idea, but let's see what other people think.

"The water feature at Orion has kids running through it all the time."

NORMAN STREET BRIDGE

As reported by the QT, the council called for tenders from consultancy firms to develop a preliminary business case for stage one of the bridge project.

That business case will then be used to convince state and federal governments to provide funding to start construction on the multi-million dollar project.

Artist's impression of the Norman Street Bridge, viewed from the south. Photo: Contributed Contributed

The tenders closed on September 12 and the serious work is still to be done.

"There is no doubt that in the next 10 years that we have to have another river crossing, so we need to do the planning now," Cr Pisasale said.

"You see the congestion on the bridge and in general traffic as we grow in population.

"That is why the federal government needs to realise that cities like Ipswich, who are taking some of the load off the capital, require the infrastructure to be put in.

"But the business case comes first.

"Many people knock on doors and say 'we want money' but we have to show them why we deserve it and the economic and social benefits a bridge will bring."

City infrastructure boss Cr Cheryl Bromage told the QT recently the business case was a vital next step in getting funding support from the two higher tiers of government for a project that is also endorsed by the South East Queensland Council of Mayors.

Cr Bromage said the business case was not just about the bridge and the solution, "but also about how it can help the CBD and take unnecessary traffic out of the CBD and make it a destination spot".

"That will enable us to do more on-street dining and other activities by taking those buses, cars and trucks that need to go to the other side of the city out of the CBD," Cr Bromage said.

WOOLLEN MILLS

Transforming the North Ipswich woollen mills into a cultural hub for creativity and markets is a blue chip project for Ipswich, as unveiled by Cr Pisasale in his election campaign.

"For the woollen mills I have put aside $250,000 in the budget and we will have community consultation and work out a feasibility plan," he said.

"We are looking at an 'Eat Street' and markets. But it will have a big focus on the arts. My vision is for studios for artists and art classes going on.

"From the woollen mills around to Cribb Park will be botanical gardens.

"We are talking to stakeholders. We will get our plan right and then go for it.

"You can build all the roads and buildings that you like, but if you don't nurture your culture and the arts you are not a city. That is the heart and soul of the community.

"I would love to do this all tomorrow, but the money is the question and I need to get government funding and grants.

"But it will be a world class facility. It is an historic building and when you go into it the sense of character is unbelievable.

"We are fortunate to have a building like that. As a result I am sure we will have developers jumping out of their skins to partner with us."