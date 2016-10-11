Happy anniversary Mr and Mrs Jones

Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you. Congratulations Ben Jones.

His photo was the popular choice with our readers with 69 likes.

Ben wrote: "Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be our eighth wedding anniversary. It would be the best present EVER for my wife to be on the cover!"

You can see more of our readers' pics here or a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".