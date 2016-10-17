30°
News

Hanson's stand against Muslims, mosques sees poll rise

17th Oct 2016 10:53 AM
Pauline Hanson... climbing in the polls.
Pauline Hanson... climbing in the polls.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson's influence in Australian politics is likely to grow even stronger with new polls showing her One Nation party has quadrupled its primary vote to the federal election in July.

According to a Newspoll published in The Australian, One Nation's support as reached 10% in Queensland.

It's little wonder that LNP MPs, including Steve Dickson on the Sunshine Coast, have been openly wooing the support of outspoken critic of Muslims, mosques, halal certification, and foreign ownership of Australian farmland.

The poll shows One Nation's support is now at 6% nationwide, up from 1.3% four months ago.

In New South Wales, the poll shows a boost from 0.6% to 6%.

Pauline Hanson's support has come at the expense of the Coalition, other minor parties and independents.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told 2GB radio it was hard for a government to maintain support.

"People are feeling anxious about (sluggish post-GFC economic growth). They feel anxious about trade, they feel anxious about foreign investment and they feel anxious about immigration," he said.

Conservative senator Cory Bernardi recently urged his party to adopt similar policies to One Nation.

But added the LNP should do so "with a bit more nuance and maybe a little bit more delicacy".

One Nation had four senators elected in July, including Ms Hanson and Malcolm Roberts in Queensland, Brian Burston in NSW and Rodney Culleton in Western Australia.

On Monday, Derryn Hinch congratulated Ms Hanson on the new poll.

"One Nation has gone up in the polls so you have to congratulate Pauline for that," Senator Hinch told Sunrise.

Topics:  editors picks halal certification mosques muslim pauline hanson

Hanson's stand against Muslims, mosques sees poll rise

Hanson's stand against Muslims, mosques sees poll rise

PAULINE Hanson’s influence in Australian politics is likely to grow even stronger with new polls showing her One Nation party has quadrupled its primary vote.

Helmet cam vision shows moment officer struck by car

The vehicle that police are looking for is described as a dark green older model Ford Falcon sedan.

Highway patrol officer may have been deliberately run down

Man airlifted after paragliding accident

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at the scene of a paragliding accident on Saturday afternoon.

The 45-year-old male pilot crashed after encountering turbulence

The old timer that greets the sun every morning

The old timer that greets the sun every morning.

Congratulations Zeke Laing

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Fans were thrilled to see Lacuna Coil grace the stage in jump suits and paint for their first headline tour,

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

AUCTION SATURDAY 15/10/16

3 Danyel Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 3 7 Auction

Rarely does a property on a land size of 1829m2 come on the market which has a multitude of uses, from the triple lock up shed to the caravan ,bus or truck port...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

Light &amp; Bright

17 Nicholls Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $336,000

A great first home or investment with everything you need. The spacious kitchen is the hub of the home with spacious dining and lounge room adjacent. It overlooks...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

NICELY PRESENTED 887m2

11 Warwick Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Beautifully presented and cared for, this 3 bedroom home is ready to live in from the fully fitted easy care kitchen to the two way bathroom and all in between.

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.