Hampers are helping those doing it tough

TIME TO GIVE: iThink Property's property manager Cassie Ballin and sales team members Dan O'Reilly and Jess McPherson have prepared Christmas hampers.

IPSWICH real estate agents iThink Property got into the spirit of Christmas this year by handing out more than 100 hampers.

The kind gesture was aimed at the agency's tenants, many of whom

are struggling to make

ends meet at what should

be the happiest time of year.

The iThink Property team has spent the past week putting together the gifts, full of festive goodies, for tenants.

Principal Ben Walker said the business was always looking at ways to do good for the community.

"iThink Property prides itself of doing things differently and this time

of year is a notoriously tough time financially for a

lot of people,” Mr Walker said.

"We are constantly looking at ways to do real estate differently and

giving back is an important part of what we do,” he said.

"Our team also donated two baskets to the QT Adopt a Family Appeal, so we are very proud of the community-based initiatives we're is involved in. We all get a real buzz out of helping others out.”

Mr Walker said iThink Property had spearheaded Facebook communities across south-east Queensland including Rent 2 Me, which is designed to help tenants struggling to find a property to rent, or who are just looking for advice or support.

"It is not just about selling or renting properties, it is also about educating people and providing a platform

for people to seek advice on all matters related to property in Queensland,”

he said.

"We have helped people with all sorts of issues including TICA listings, neighbourhood disputes, breaking leases and ultimately have helped people simply get a

roof over their heads,”

he said.