Halloween zombies rule Ipswich for a night

FORGET the Werewolf of London.

It was the Werewolf of Ipswich, and other assorted beasts, who stole the show in the city last night.

Not forgetting an extraordinary cornucopia of horror in the 'Halloween Tunnel' in Augustine Heights that made Hollywood's 'House on Haunted Hill' look like a tea party.

Last night Cr Paul Tully, dressed for the occasion, turned reporter in the suburb of Augustine Heights as it came alive with ghosts, zombies and werewolves as trick or treating reached new heights across Ipswich.

Cr Tully said over a thousand youngsters descended on McCauley Cr at Augustine Heights "to try their hand at the Halloween Tunnel where lights, ghosts and smoke machines instilled fear and trepidation".

There to greet them was Cr Tully sporting a witch's hat, broom and skeleton dangling from his shirt.

One of the organisers Ross Verschelden said Halloween at Augustine Heights had been celebrated with the scary tunnel for the past three years and was going from strength to strength.

"This is our fourth year now and we do it every year for the children. It's a lot of fun for the kids," Mr Verschelden said while interviewed by Cr Tully, and wearing what appeared to be a storm trooper outfit during the interview.

The Halloween Tunnel at Augustine Heights which scared over a 1000 trick or treaters last night.

The Halloween Tunnel was a winner.

"I dare you go to there," Mr Verschelden grinned.

"There is a spider tunnel, fog machines...You will come out and you will be petrified."

Mr Verschelden said it was fitting that Cr Tully on hand as part of the celebrations where he reinforced his reputation as one of the most-community minded politicians in Australia.

Cr Tully said it was a tremendous night which all the kids and their parents loved.

But he still listed a better night of fun that was dear to his heart.

"But Halloween will never beat Cracker Night as the best night of the year," he said

Cracker Night was banned in Queensland in 1972 and Cr Tully has fought to have a special one-off cracker night so that the current generation of young people can experience a night of gunpowder, sky rockets, double bungers, jumping jacks and catherine wheels.

"Nothing else comes close to celebrating Guy Fawkes' ill-fated attempt to infiltrate the English parliament," he said.