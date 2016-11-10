38°
News

HAIL SALE: Storm damages $7 million worth of cars

Helen Spelitis
| 10th Nov 2016 3:43 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HUNDREDS of brand new cars are being sold at massive discounts with up to $4000 wiped off the sticker price, following Tuesday's hail storm.   

The storm caused damage to $7 million worth of cars in Llewellyn Motors yard at Booval where an estimated 350 cars across four different makes were pelted with hail stones.   

The yard does have hail nets, but the cars parked at the front of the dealership were battered by the full force of the storm leaving a wide range of Holdens, Hyundais, Suburus and Toyotas, including 16 Toyota Hilux trucks, dinged and discounted.   

Some are more damaged than others, and the cars that were hit on every panel will be the most heavily discounted, but none were so badly dinged they've been written off.   

Insurers have told the management they want the cars "off the books" and for Ipswich residents, who don't mind a little panel damage, there are savings to be made.   

General Manager James Sturges said cash on offer from the insurers can either be used to repair the dints or the buyer can simply drive-off as is and take the discount.   

HAIL SALE: Sales staff Paul Kelly and Regan Jannings will be busy in the next few weeks as the Llewellyn dealership tries to move on 350 hail damaged cars.
HAIL SALE: Sales staff Paul Kelly and Regan Jannings will be busy in the next few weeks as the Llewellyn dealership tries to move on 350 hail damaged cars. Helen Spelitis

"By Friday morning we'll have a really good idea on what kind of price we can do on all the cars in the yard that were damaged," Mr Sturges said.   

This was the first time in four years the yard has been so badly hit by a hail storm causing this scale of damage; the last was in 2012 when about 400 cars were also sold off at discounted prices.   

More thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday when temperatures are expected to once again hit 30 degrees.  

Damaged and discounted **   

  • 15 x Commodores  
  • 10 x Holden Traxx   
  • 12 x Hyundai Accents  
  • 14 x Hyundai Elantras  
  • 22 x Hyundai i30's  
  • 20 x Hyundai Tusons  
  • 16 x Toyota Forsters  
  • 25 x Toyota Corollas  
  • 16 x Toyota Hilux  
  • 8 x Toyota Rav4  
  • 6 x ToyotaYarris  
  • 8 x Subaru Outbacks  
  • 4 x Subaru Liberty  
  • 4 x Subaru Imprezzer  

** Assessed so far; estimated 350 cars in total to be discounted  

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  hail ipswich llewellyn motors storm

Jury finds teen guilty of raping boy

Jury finds teen guilty of raping boy

Man, 18, in custody until his sentencing next year

  • News

  • 10th Nov 2016 2:50 PM

PAYBACK TIME: 118,000 owed money from Cash Converters

Up to 118,000 to be paid back money by Cash Converters

Man rampages through CBD, hospital with knife

CAUGHT: Police at the scene of where a man was arrested this morning after allegedly going on a mad rampage with a knife.

Hospital staff called police after crazy scenes

Where is the best place for breakfast in Ipswich?

Fresh coconut bread and coffee at The Chambers Cafe at 43 Ellenborough St in Ipswich.

Here's what you said on Facebook

Local Partners

Ardie Jonic streets ahead of the rest

Redbank Plains rising star has Ardie Ct named after him

Numbers of students at this school have parents talking

A drop in student enrolments at Laidley District State School has parents and some in the community concerned.

Calls for change after student numbers drop

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Hip Hop workshop to encourage the young of Ipswich

Charlie Pisasale

PS Music Group to bring Shakespeare to town

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album is an absolute stunner, with a new guitarist and a renwed vigour to take the world by storm.

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Celebrity

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Women bring voice to Ipswich

Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

Superb mix of the finest female voices

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

16 Katie Way, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $289,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this rendered low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers. Priced to sell well below current market value...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $319,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

Absolute Perfection

4 Boettcher Ave, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you are looking for a quality lowset home in a sought after area, which represents perfection in every way, then this property is a must to see and is packed...

CLASSIC SOLID POST WAR WEATHERBOARD

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 $289,000

QUIET SUPER CONVENIENT STREET & LOCATION WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO EAST IPSWICH SCHOOL & DAYCARE HANDY TO RAIL AND BOOVAL...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 $319,000

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

ROOM FOR YOUR CARAVAN ON 1012M2 IN RIPLEY

8 Falvey Street, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 3 $349,000 Neg

Our original owners are moving on after 33 years and this is the property that you have been waiting for! You can bring the caravan and the trailer - we've got...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!