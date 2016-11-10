HAIL SALE: Storm damages $7 million worth of cars

HUNDREDS of brand new cars are being sold at massive discounts with up to $4000 wiped off the sticker price, following Tuesday's hail storm.

The storm caused damage to $7 million worth of cars in Llewellyn Motors yard at Booval where an estimated 350 cars across four different makes were pelted with hail stones.

The yard does have hail nets, but the cars parked at the front of the dealership were battered by the full force of the storm leaving a wide range of Holdens, Hyundais, Suburus and Toyotas, including 16 Toyota Hilux trucks, dinged and discounted.

Some are more damaged than others, and the cars that were hit on every panel will be the most heavily discounted, but none were so badly dinged they've been written off.

Insurers have told the management they want the cars "off the books" and for Ipswich residents, who don't mind a little panel damage, there are savings to be made.

General Manager James Sturges said cash on offer from the insurers can either be used to repair the dints or the buyer can simply drive-off as is and take the discount.

HAIL SALE: Sales staff Paul Kelly and Regan Jannings will be busy in the next few weeks as the Llewellyn dealership tries to move on 350 hail damaged cars. Helen Spelitis

"By Friday morning we'll have a really good idea on what kind of price we can do on all the cars in the yard that were damaged," Mr Sturges said.

This was the first time in four years the yard has been so badly hit by a hail storm causing this scale of damage; the last was in 2012 when about 400 cars were also sold off at discounted prices.

More thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday when temperatures are expected to once again hit 30 degrees.

Damaged and discounted **

15 x Commodores

10 x Holden Traxx

12 x Hyundai Accents

14 x Hyundai Elantras

22 x Hyundai i30's

20 x Hyundai Tusons

16 x Toyota Forsters

25 x Toyota Corollas

16 x Toyota Hilux

8 x Toyota Rav4

6 x ToyotaYarris

8 x Subaru Outbacks

4 x Subaru Liberty

4 x Subaru Imprezzer

** Assessed so far; estimated 350 cars in total to be discounted