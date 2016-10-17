30°
H is the letter of the week for car thieves

Greg Osborn
17th Oct 2016

H was the letter of the week last week as local vehicle thieves made off with two Holdens, a Hyundai and a Honda.

A blue Holden Statesman, registration 925RFI, was the first stolen on Tuesday.

A white Hyundai Tuscon (815WNM) was next to go on Friday.

On Saturday it was the turn of a blue Holden Barina (338WKR), with the theft of a blue Honda Accord (960SOL) finishing off the week.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Topics:  crimestoppers ipswich stolen cars vehicle theft

