Gunmen rob service station in early morning heist

Police are investigating the robbery of a petrol station in Wacol early this morning.

At about 1.30am, two men entered the business on Boundary Rd, one armed with what was believed to be a handgun, and demanded money from the attendant.

The male attendant complied and the men then left the address in a vehicle with a sum of cash.

The car was last seen heading southbound towards Carole Park.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.