GUILTY: Couple change pleas in brutal murder of mum

Rae Wilson
Erin Godwin
and | 14th Oct 2016 11:24 AM
A man and woman have now pleaded guilty to murdering mother of four Tia Landers, who was found in the Beerburrum forest.
THE two people on trial for murdering mother of four Tia Landers have pleaded guilty before the case reached a jury verdict.  

Linda Eileen Appleton and John Edward Harris changed their pleas this morning after four days of evidence in Brisbane Supreme Court.   

The couple pleaded not guilty on Monday to murdering Ms Landers at their Brighton home on June 16, 2014.  

Appleton and Harris have already pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse and guilty to depriving alleged witnesses Jake McKenzie, 24, and Ryan Morgan, 21, of their liberty.

Ms Landers' body was found wrapped in a blanket in a shallow grave in Beerburrum forest in July 2014.

Neither accused showed any emotion or said anything other than "guilty" when the murder charge was read out in the court.

They will be sentenced next Friday at 10am. 

  - ARM NEWSDESK    

