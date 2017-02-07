GROCERY BILL: Best value for your budget in Ipswich

IPSWICH shoppers have never had more choice when it comes to the grocery shop as German supermarket chain Aldi continues to expand its footprint.

Two new Aldi stores have opened across the city in the past two months and the QT decided it was time to put the supermarkets' claims of low prices to the test.

We couldn't visit all the stores, but have compared prices for a basic shopping list across five stores including Woolworths, Coles and Aldi at Riverlink and Brassall.

Prices don't differ much across the stores with the total bills for the two Aldi and Woolworths stores coming in about the same totals, but our investigation also uncovered some unexpected pricing.

For example, if you're a stickler for brand name butter you can buy Butter Soft at Aldi for $4.19 compared to $5 at Coles and Woolworths.

Scroll down for graphic

Also, if you pick up your orange juice from the fridge instead of the shelves you'll pay more at all three supermarkets.

Milk comes in about $1 cheaper at Aldi, if you're prepared to buy the Farmdale brand, and if you're paying $5 for beef sausages at Woolworths it may be time to check out the competition offering similar sausages for $2.99.

Overall the shopping bill for 10 basic items such as chicken breasts, toilet paper and peanut butter was almost $12 cheaper at Aldi.

Coles at Riverlink came in the most expensive, helped along by the price of free range chicken breasts; $18 per kg compared to free range chicken breasts at Aldi worth $13.00 per kg.

Karalee residents George and Jan Pryde have no loyalty to one supermarket, instead they shop around to get the best deal preferring Aldi for the staples but pop into Coles and Woolworths for a top up.

The pair prefer to buy their meat from Coles, saying the quality is noticeably better, and try to make sure they pick up their Aldi vegetables on the delivery day so they're fresh.

SHOP AROUND: Karalee couple George and Jan Pryde shop at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi to get the best possible prices. Helen Spelitis

"We do find Aldi to be cheaper," Mrs Pryde said.

"The bananas are definitely cheaper and better, but we prefer to get our meat from Coles; in particular their seafood is better and so are the smallgoods and cooked meats.

"I don't mind ducking into Woolies to top up if I have run out of things like milk or cheese but we don't do our big shop there."

When comparing prices at Woolworths and Coles the most obvious variations in prices were for brushed potatoes, peanut butter and beef sausages.

While Coles came in with a higher total bill, the same brand of Kraft peanut butter was just $2.84 at Coles Riverlink compared to $5.70 at Woolworths Brassall.

Surprisingly a basic loaf of white bread was 85 cents across all stores.