Griffin to have last laugh after shock Tigers axing

WEST Tigers' loss is set to be another NRL's club gain with former Jets star Rod Griffin in hot demand from several clubs.

The QT can reveal that Griffin was recently a shock axing from the Wests Tigers 2017 squad but it is understood the Bulldogs are leading the charge to sign the powerhouse PNG international.

The 30-year-old prop was a key man in the Jets' 2015 premiership win, the same year he was the Allan Langer medallist as the club's best for the season.

He was subsequently signed by the Wests Tigers and was on the cusp of his NRL debut several times last year after starring for the Tigers' feeder club and NSW Cup outfit Balmain Ryde-Eastwood.

Tigers coach Jason Taylor elected not to play Griffin despite the club missing out on the finals for a fifth consecutive year.

The Tigers' decision to release Griffin has been the topic of discussion on fan forums with many questioning the move.

One said "I feel for Griffin. He didn't deserve it". Another said "he had excellent potential but wasn't given a chance".

Rod Griffin with the Allan Langer Medal at the Jets' 2015 presentation night.

One source said that the Tigers needed to free up cash in order to accommodate the signing of former Bulldogs, Titans and Penrith back Jamal Idris under the salary cap.

The Jets would welcome Griffin back any day of the week but he has bigger fish to fry first.

Jets co-coach Shane Walker, when told by the QT of Griffin's release from the Tigers, said he would be the ideal signing for any NRL club.

"With eight interchanges Rod is exactly what you want," Walker said.

"He can play 80 minutes. He is fast, ridiculously strong and he is agile.

"It is only matter of an NRL coach having the initial confidence to use him, and once they use him they will see how good he is."

Rod Griffin charges ahead in the Intrust Super Cup grand final of 2015 Inga Williams

Walker said that from all reports Griffin had impressed the Tigers last year with his work ethic and his form for their reserve grade side.

"He was man of the match five times and five times he was 18th man for the Tigers," Walker said.

The QT contacted Griffin but he said he did not wish to comment at this stage.