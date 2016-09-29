Greyhound trainer has to fight for Lockyer Valley property

Greyhound trainer Tom Noble has been banned for life after the live baiting controversy. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

DISGRACED Ipswich greyhound trainer Tom Noble will have to argue at a hearing next month why the Queensland Government should not seize proceeds from his Lockyer Valley property sale.

Noble used three live possums, two rabbits and 10 live piglets to bait dogs to develop a "bloodlust" within them at his Churchable property in 2014.

During his sentencing hearing at Ipswich last month, the court heard Noble made a small amount of money from baiting greyhounds.

The government's confiscations unit has now applied to Brisbane Supreme Court for a restraining over Tom Noble's 16-hectare property, which is advertised for sale for $650,000.

The unit plans to argue the property qualifies as "tainted property" under the proceeds of crime laws because of the 15 offences of serious animal cruelty committed there.

Noble, 69, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of serious animal cruelty and a week later was sentenced to a wholly suspended three-year jail term.

During a mention in Brisbane today, a hearing was set for October 14. - ARM NEWSDESK