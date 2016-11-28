'Greyhound live baiting footage breaches privacy', defence

THE same greyhound live baiting footage which has already been ruled inadmissible by one District Court Judge and admissible by another is the subject of a third application.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren reserved his decision in the case against greyhound trainer Mark Robert Blackwood in Ipswich District Court on Friday as to whether the footage breached privacy legislation.

In August Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol threw out the case against greyhound trainer Ian Horrigan, ruling the footage obtained by Animal Liberation Queensland activists on Tom Noble's Churchable property was illegally obtained.

In July Judge Hornemen-Wren ruled the same footage in the case against Reginald Kay was admissible, saying it was in the public interest.

The footage, which depicts greyhounds chasing live animals strapped to a lure, is subject of an application in the case against Blackwood.

Blackwood's defence lawyer Scott Neaves argued in written submissions the footage was illegally obtained but in court he argued it breached privacy legislation in recording a private conversation.

"It was a private conversation on private property with other people that they know," he said.

"They don't expect the public at will to be listening in."

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said there were a number of conversations, or "banter" in the footage.

Blackwood is charged with one count of serious animal cruelty.