30°
News

Greyhound live baiter Tom Noble cops $15,000 fine

Andrew Korner
Emma Clarke
and | 6th Oct 2016 10:55 AM
Greyhound trainer Tom Noble has been banned for life after the live baiting controversy. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Greyhound trainer Tom Noble has been banned for life after the live baiting controversy. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER greyhound trainer Tom Noble has appeared before court again this morning, where he was issued a hefty fine for damaging police property and mistreating animals.

Noble pleaded guilty to a total of six charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court, including the wilful damage of a camera police had installed near Noble's Churchable training track to monitor his movements while he was on probation for serious animal cruelty offences.

Noble was also charged with several RSPCA offences relating to the keeping of two pigs, which later required veterinary treatment.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess fined Noble $15,000, while also ordering him to pay $250 in vet costs, and $23.76 for damage to a police camera.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich court, live baiting, tom noble

Greyhound live baiter Tom Noble cops $15,000 fine

Greyhound live baiter Tom Noble cops $15,000 fine

Disgraced trainer's pain not over yet

  • Crime

  • 6th Oct 2016 10:55 AM

Has Mayor Paul Pisasale fulfilled his election promises?

ON TRACK: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has revealed how his election promises are getting along.

CBD revival a priority

Baden-Clay sobs 'uncontrollably' as jail life hits home

Gerard Baden-Clay, who killed his wife Allison in 2012 but has never admitted the crime, was in Wolston Correctional Centre’s metal workshop when he cracked, Seven News reports.

Sobbing Gerard Baden-Clay has pictures of his murdered wife Allison

Traffic hazard: Elderly woman injured in highway crash

Reports of vehicle into guard rail north of Ipswich

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

City pipers set to play alongside Andre Rieu

FINELY TUNED: Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band was judged best Street Marching Band at the Australian Championships.

Ipswich musicians prepare for big concert

Latest deals and offers

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

  • TV

  • 6th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

BEST PRICED UNIT IN UNI-LINK STUDENT VILLAGE

6/191 Warwick Road, Churchill 4305

Unit 3 1 $150,000

SERIOUS INVESTOR ALERT! Similar units (with some modifications) in this complex have sold for up to $207,000 in the past. Ask me why. It may well be that you...

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH ULTIMATE ALFRESCO AREA

4 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 5 2 2 $595,000

This impressive & beautifully appointed home is massive, offering 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 4 living areas and a resort style outdoor entertaining area. From when...

BUY ME FOR $289,000 AND RENT ME FOR $340 PER WEEK!

13 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is super neat and beautifully presented. It is jam packed with extras that you...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

LARGE 941m2 BLOCK WITH SIDE ACCESS

25 Griffin Crescent, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This property has so much potential, there is an additional single driveway with access to the back yard and there is plenty of room for a large shed and his toys.

4 BED LOW MAINTENANCE HOME

11 Dianella Street, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This 4 bedroom home is perfectly located with everything at your fingertips! there is 4 good sized bedrooms, the master is located in the front of the house away...

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

POSITION! POSITION! EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

3/13 Thomas Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 1 1 $120,000

Currently rented for $215 can be increased. Most units in the complex rent for $235, body corp $654 a quarter and rates $414 per quarter. Great investment...

5 BED FAMILY HOME &amp; 3 LIVING AREAS

5 Casement Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 5 2 2 $379,000

A spacious 5 bed family home is on offer here, built 2009, located in a quiet cul-de-sac on level 568M2 allotment and only minutes away from schools, parks...

Mackay Marina is a "very saleable product”

The Marina, and attached commercial real estate, will go up for sale

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.