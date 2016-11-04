Green thumbs kept glasshouse standing

NEW LIFE: Members of the Queens Park Glasshouse will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the reopening.

IT'S almost a decade to the day since a committed group of Ipswich gardners took a withered old relic and transformed it into something resembling its original state.

If you've never visited the old glasshouse at the top of Queen's Park, then it's high time you did.

The Glebe Garden Club and Ipswich City Council have put thousands of hours and plenty of dollars into resurrecting this picturesque section of the city's iconic park.

The glasshouse was reopened - following an extended hiatus - on November 19, 2006.

Garden Club member Mavis Wakefield said the glasshouse, which was built in the 1930s, was abandoned and left to waste away in the early 1990s.

Members of the group campaigned council to get it going again. An irrigation system was installed and members of the club restocked it with plants.

These days it features hundreds of hothouse plants, with beautifully landscaped gardens outside.

Ten members of the Garden Club take turns in conducting maintenance.

A celebration will be held at the glasshouse on November 19 to celebrate the milestone.

Brisbane Botanic Gardens curator Dale Arvidsson will be the guest speaker at the event, which starts 9.45am.

The Glasshouse is open to the public on the third weekend of each month and on public holidays.