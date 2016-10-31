Scary green pies on menu for Halloween night

IT'S GREEN AND MEAN: Melissa Lehmann from Gislers Cafe with the special Halloween pie they will be offering.

Green isn't the colour usually associated with a tasty meat pie, often for good reason.

However this month a terrifying pastry is sitting proudly on the shelves of one of Ipswich's newest takeaways.

Gisler's Roadside Pie Café in North Ipswich, which opened 16 months ago, has upped the ante to celebrate Halloween, creating a new menacing menu item.

"We are doing a pie with green pastry and some nice green mushy peas today for Halloween," owner Jon Gisler said.

"It might look a bit gruesome to some but it'll taste amazing."

Mr Gisler said the store would be decorated to mark the annual celebration.

"Our staff will be dressing up and we'll be giving out lollies as well," he said.

"We want to stand out and go above and beyond for the good people of Ipswich."

Gisler's Roadside Pie Café, 114 Down St, North Ipswich, will open 5.30am-5.30pm for Halloween.