Grant helps club to kick more goals

Ashleigh Howarth | 1st Feb 2017 4:00 PM
PLAY BALL: Zac Popov, Damir Dmitrovic, Leeanne Enoch and Boris Radmilovic at St George Willawong club grounds, which has funding for a new field.
PLAY BALL: Zac Popov, Damir Dmitrovic, Leeanne Enoch and Boris Radmilovic at St George Willawong club grounds, which has funding for a new field.

ST George Willawong Football Club was the big winner in the latest round of state funding for sporting clubs after the club was given $100,000 for construction of a new playing field.

The new facilities will provide more space for junior and senior matches, training and warm ups, and will in turn ease the wear and tear on existing facilities. The club also hopes to provide opportunities for other community groups and schools to use the new field.

The club received the money as part of the State Government Get Playing Places and Spaces program which is given to clubs in Queensland to develop new, upgraded or replacement sport and recreation infrastructure.

Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch was on hand to congratulate club officials.

"This major investment in a local club to establish new facilities is an important part of encouraging greater participation in sport at the grassroots level and promoting improved health benefits for our local community,” Ms Enoch said.

"Every state, national or international sports star began their rise to the top at the grassroots level so I'm hopeful this grant will help encourage or support a star of the future from right here in our own local area.”

The St George Willawong Football Club believes it is earmarked for continued growth across their junior, men's and women's ranks this year.

Club secretary Boris Radmilovic said he was delighted with the announcement and much-needed funds.

"The club has been growing and progressing over the past few years and this funding provides a further boost to fast track long term plans of expanding playing facilities,” Mr Radmilovic said.

"We are very grateful at being awarded this grant and hope that it will assist in furthering the sporting ambitions of the wider local community as well as St George Willawong FC.”

The club is located at 1 Camden Rd, Willawong.

