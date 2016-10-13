Grammar boys have it down to fine art

THE budding young artists of Ipswich Grammar School will put their best work on show for the school's biennial exhibition this month.

The 2016 exhibition brings together the best work from students in Year 4-12 to be displayed on level one of the administration building from October 22-25.

A special opening night will be held 6.30-8.30pm on October 21.

Students have spent this year perfecting pieces that showcase their newly acquired skills in sculpture, linoprint, painting and sgraffito.

Every art student will have at least one piece of art work in the show, while older students will likely have two or more pieces on display.

Some of the pieces have been so impressive in past exhibitions that they have been sold during the course of the week.

The show is open to the public and will include the presentation of prizes for the best work as voted by members of the public, as well as a prize for the Headmaster's choice.

The prize for people's choice is being donated by Art Time Supplies.

The show is open October 22 10am-2pm; October 23 10am-1pm; October 24-25 during school hours.

For details phone 3813 9647.