27°
News

Grammar boys have it down to fine art

13th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Ipswich Grammar School art students from left, Connor Liu, Mackinlay Sturges, and Austin Tayley.
Ipswich Grammar School art students from left, Connor Liu, Mackinlay Sturges, and Austin Tayley. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE budding young artists of Ipswich Grammar School will put their best work on show for the school's biennial exhibition this month.

The 2016 exhibition brings together the best work from students in Year 4-12 to be displayed on level one of the administration building from October 22-25.

A special opening night will be held 6.30-8.30pm on October 21.

Students have spent this year perfecting pieces that showcase their newly acquired skills in sculpture, linoprint, painting and sgraffito.

Every art student will have at least one piece of art work in the show, while older students will likely have two or more pieces on display.

Some of the pieces have been so impressive in past exhibitions that they have been sold during the course of the week.

The show is open to the public and will include the presentation of prizes for the best work as voted by members of the public, as well as a prize for the Headmaster's choice.

The prize for people's choice is being donated by Art Time Supplies.

The show is open October 22 10am-2pm; October 23 10am-1pm; October 24-25 during school hours.

For details phone 3813 9647.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  art, education, ipswich grammar school, whatson

Work to begin for replacement Barrett Adolescent Centre

Work to begin for replacement Barrett Adolescent Centre

A NEW bed-based treatment centre to replace the closed Barrett Adolescent Centre will be announced later today.

Ipswich shines through damning finance report

COOL CATS: Mayor Paul Pisasale was confident in his council's financial planning while making budget announcements.

Council's debt sitting at $264 million

Magistrate lays the down law on home discipline

Upset problem child with head in hands sitting on staircase concept for childhood bullying, depression stress or frustration

Parents warned: Never use a belt

Is this your sweet ride?

Pedal-powered 'chopper' has lost its rider

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Grammar boys have it down to fine art

Ipswich Grammar School art students from left, Connor Liu, Mackinlay Sturges, and Austin Tayley.

Students showcase creative side

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The legendary Wickety Wak are coming to Ipswich.

Your weekend guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 $499,000

MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

&quot; BE PREPARED TO BE IMPRESSED - IMMACULATE 5 BEDDER WITH DOUBLE SHED!&quot;

21 Hinze, Minden 4311

House 5 2 4 $469,000

Oh my goodness!. This beautiful 5 bedroom brick and Colourbond home is set on a 4011m2 flood free corner block in Minden Estate. Surrounded by other new modern...

11.59Ha ( Approx 29 Acres) TWO HOMES TWO DAMS &amp; MULTIPLE PADDOCKS &amp; WATER

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

TWO YEAR OLD SPLIT LEVEL TREASURE - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

5 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This near new family home is NOT your run of the mill cookie cutter style four bedroom brick. This home actually has some style and flair! The split level design...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

CSI facelift turns a club around

Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.

Ugly duckling becomes a swan

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New major shopping complex pitch: 'Yamanto Town Centre'

Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre

An application has been lodged to expand the existing Woolworths.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction