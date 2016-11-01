Graeme's story of loss and survival

HAPPY DAYS: Graeme Robertson and his former wife Marjorie on their wedding day in June, 1964.

WHEN Graeme Robertson was a young lad living on the northern outskirts of Melbourne, Guy Fawkes celebrations were the highlight of the year.

For one night only Tom Thumbs, Double Bungers and Roman Candles seemed to appear out of nowhere, but even more memorable was the bonfire.

Graeme remembers being four years old and staring up at huge fire, seeming 100 feet tall to his eyes.

Graeme Robertson is a proud father of three.

The adults had spent the few days before Guy Fawkes, November 5, sorting through all the 'rubbish' such as old furniture, and anything that could be burnt.

"It was amazing how much junk they found every year for the bonfire,” Graeme said.

"When I think about my childhood, I just remember having a lot of fun.

"My sister never tried the fireworks - she was too much of a wimp.

"But we loved it and fortunately we never hurt ourselves, and never blew up any letter boxes.”

When Graeme was living in Broadmeadows there was only a few homes, each surrounded by meadows.

Before the bonfire night Graeme and his friends would make themselves busy cutting back the grass by hand using a sickle.

Graeme was born on December 22, 1943.

He lived in Melbourne with his parents until he was 13-years-old, when the family moved to Queensland to live in Morayfield.

They'd travelled up in a caravan which ended up being their home for the next few years.

His parents never built a house on the block they bought at Morayfield, which flooded every time it rained.

Graeme Robertson is an Ipswich man who spent many years in the Air Force. Rob Williams

"They should have known, it was called Sheep Station Creek Rd,” Graeme said.

A few years later the family moved to Seaview where his parents had bought a general store with a home attached.

Graeme was desperately trying to find someone to take him on as an apprentice and after a few jobs started work at TC Beirne Department Store.

He was yet to turn 18 and spent most days working in the pet shop.

"I remember my boss Miss Timms - she was the guru,” Graeme said.

"She had so many pets at her home; she said it took her three hours every day to feed and groom all her animals.”

Eventually Graeme was let go from the department store and in 1961 he joined the air force in Melbourne.

His first post was working in communications at Wagga where he was to undergo some training, but it was six months before the course started because there were only three people enrolled.

When the course did start Graeme had a head start; his Flight Sergeant had taken the time to teach him Morse code.

Only problem was, despite being streaks ahead of the others, Graeme still failed his test.

"I was young and 'smart',” Graeme said.

"They were learning Morse code in the course and part of that was singing the code for each letter.

"I thought I didn't need to learn that because I already knew it.

"The singing was boring because you could only go as fast as the slowest person and I knew it all so I would go up to the higher classes and listen in there instead.

"When it came to do the test I couldn't keep up. I could read and type Morse code, but I had forgotten the song and I failed.”

Graeme was demoted, but in 1962 was posted to Townsville where the weather was perfect and he was lucky enough to charm a woman named Marjorie.

"We were at the pool along the Strand and the supervisors didn't like us much because we would muck around, tackling each other,” Graeme said.

"One day there was this girl sitting by the side of the pool; she seemed lonely. At the bottom of the pool were all these bobby pins so I dove down to the bottom of the pool, picked up a handful, went over and asked her; did you lose these?

"She hadn't, of course, but the line worked.”

They were married on June 6, 1964 and ended up having three children together, all born in different cities.

Graeme and his young family spent two-and-a-half years living in Malaysia where the job perks were so good they had a housekeeper, gardener and a payment for each of their three children.

"Instead of struggling, we lived comfortably,” Graeme said.

"We had so much time to relax and spent most days by the pool.

"We loved it there, but then I got transferred back.”

In 1973 Graeme was posted to Amberley for just over a year before being moved again to Canberra where he and Marjorie split up, before he was transferred back to Amberley.

In 1983 Graeme left the air force and the following year started his second career as a locksmith, working on Bribie Island where his parents had settled.

He only charged $30 an hour, which he was told was selling himself too cheap, but for the pensioners it was still too dear and they often wouldn't pay him - a cost he simply wore.

For 30 years Graeme was a locksmith, a job he loved, but his health eventually got the better of him.

Graeme had diabetes and like many people who suffer the illness had little feeling in his feet.

One day he went outside without wearing shoes and must have cut his foot, which then became infected.

"I got gangrene, but I didn't know. The smell is the most putrid thing you can smell, but I was used to it and didn't notice.

"I was living by myself and had my answering machine on, but I went to sleep and didn't wake up for three days.

"I woke up because I was thirsty. I made my way out, in the middle of the night about 3am, I couldn't walk and I was stiff and sore, I thought because I had been asleep for a while.

"I managed to get to the fridge and there was a big two litre bottle of water and I drank all of it, refilled it and put it back in the fridge.

"I went back to bed and slept again for four days.”

Graeme's neighbour noticed he hadn't been seen for a while. She tried to check on him, but eventually phoned the police.

An officer ended up climbing into his window and after catching a whiff of the smell inside Graeme's bedroom immediately called for an ambulance.

Doctors removed Graeme's legs; one below the knee the other above.

"I'm lucky to be alive,” Graeme said.

"They said 24 hours more in that condition and I would have died. They called my condition 'morbid', the next step is being dead. When I woke up, and my legs were gone, there wasn't that huge sense of loss because I guess I knew. You don't call an ambulance in a rush like that when it isn't serious.”

Graeme spent a year recovering and moved into Milford Grange Retirement Village three years ago.

He says he is now very happy.

Not dying that day means he now has all the time in the world to visit with his nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.