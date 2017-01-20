Government to pump billions into region

BILLIONS of dollars will flow through the wider Scenic Rim region, creating jobs and bolstering the work of community groups, says Wright MP Scott Buchholz.

The Federal Member has opened up about the government's top priorities in the region for 2017.

"This year will be a year of getting the job done - a year of progress,” he said.

"This year I hope to see solid progress on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. This bypass route will improve freight efficiency and driver safety and relieve pressure on our roads.

"The Commonwealth has committed $1.137 billion to fund this project, with the State Government also chipping in $321 million.

"It is exciting to see work continuing on this road, which is expected to open in late 2018.”

Closer to Ipswich, Mr Buchholz said expansion of RAAF Base Amberley was another federal priority.

"Defence is a major employer in the region, and this has significant flow-on effects for the local economy,” he said.

"The Commonwealth's investment of more than $1.5 billion in to the Amberley base over the next 20 years will continue to strengthen these economic benefits.”

On a smaller scale the Wright MP said more effort would be made to ensure local community groups in the Scenic Rim got their fair share of funding.

"I will advocate for this region and encourage groups to put forth solid, competitive applications for grants,” he said.

Mr Buchholz said this month also marked the first movement of freight through the new SCT Logistics intermodal rail hub at Bromelton.

"The federal government has invested $9.6 million in this project to boost the economy,” he said.

"This year I will continue to work closely with SCT Logistics and commend them for offering jobs to locals. I encourage residents to make the most of the employment opportunities available.”