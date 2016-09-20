Government goes after disgraced trainer's $650,000 property

Disgraced greyhound trainer Tom Noble is set to return to court after documents were lodged in the Supreme Court seeking to take control of his $650,000 Churchable property.

The State's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is pursuing the property under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act 2002.

Earlier this month Noble was convicted of several counts of animal cruelty following a police investigation.

Now the ODPP is trying to confiscate the property where the offences occurred.

The property is currently listed for sale with a real estate agency based on the Sunshine Coast.

Noble said he would be opposing the application, which will be heard later this month.