Goodna students embrace culture

GOODNA State School came alive this week with students proudly showcasing their culture and creativity.

Teacher aide Kara Lologa said the Pacifica Festival saw students participate in cultural workshops, bring in food, listen to guest speakers and put on live entertainment for their peers.

"The kids did poi making and haka workshops in the morning,” she said.

"We had a parade with Tongan performances and to open the festival 100 boys did the haka on stage.

"We also had Bundamba State School students, the school Polynesian group and our school choir perform.”

Janaya Whitehouse of St Augustine's College at the Goodna State School Pacifica Day Assembly. .(below) Junior students joined in a mass poerformance of the haka. David Nielsen

A highlight of the day for the kids was guest speaker Bostyn Hakaraia from the Gold Coast Titans under 20s, who spoke about footy and Polynesian culture .

"We had lunch and he played some footy with the Year 5 boys which was great,” Ms Lologa said.

Ms Lologa said with so many students at Goodna State School coming from a Polynesian background, it was important to celebrate cultural traditions with events like Pacifica Festival.

"We have close to 200 children who identity as coming from nine different Polynesian countries,” she said.

"It helps them feel included and it helps with their identity.

"They loved the festival and its nice to see that cultural pride.”