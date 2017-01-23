Goodna child care facility to reopen

FUN TIMES: Kiah Sneddon-Brown at the former Goodna Community Child Care Centre's Easter Eggstravaganza in 2015. A new early childhood facility is set to open at its Stuart St address.

THE STATE Government has called for tenders to run a child care facility in the building that was the former, and much loved, Goodna Community Child Care Centre.

In a public notice from the Department of Education and Training in Saturday's QT it stated that "a tender is open for organisations to apply to lease a department-owned early childhood education and care facility co-located with Goodna State School".

The facility is located at 22 Stuart St, Goodna.

The notice continues to say that the successful lessee will "deliver services based on the identified educational and/or health and wellbeing needs of families with children aged from birth to eight years; and may operate the facility as a single service, or act as the lead provider partnering with other community organisations".

The Goodna Community Child Care Centre celebrated 30 years in 2016 but closed that same year after running into financial difficulties.

The property is owned by the Queensland government and is adjacent to the Goodna State School Prep campus.

The Stuart St, Goodna where a new early childhood facility will be opened. Contributed

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 councillor Paul Tully welcomed the move to call tenders for the ongoing management of the centre.

"This is great news for Goodna," Cr Tully said.

"It is pleasing to see the building getting a new lease of life.

"Child care and early childhood facilities are always much-needed in the Goodna area and I congratulate the government in moving to re-use the former child care centre.

"I have already spoken to one child care operator in greater Goodna who has expressed strong interest in tendering for the facility.

"Hundreds of locals went through the centre as youngsters during the past 30 years and have fond memories of the professionalism and dedication of the staff.

"If things move quickly, we could see this centre re-open by mid-year."

An open day will be held from 11am until 2pm on Thursday, February 2 at 22 Stuart St.

Those keen to register their interest can email FacilityTenders.ECEC@det.qld.gov.au