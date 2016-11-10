38°
Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

10th Nov 2016 9:00 AM

WEDNESDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music with Dave Clayton from 6.30pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Chris Doyle is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Steve Hill will perform live from 11am-2pm, followed by Jeff Camilleri from 6.30pm.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Royal Mail jam session from 3.30pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, Matt Stillert from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Robbie and Tony will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: StrumPet will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Cherry Bomb in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

SATURDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. John Malcolm plays from 1pm, followed by Les Karsky from 4pm. Free entry. Food and drinks available.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music by Kaffene in the O Bar at 8pm, Rush Hour from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Spin. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, Garry Hudson will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Al Gibson from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Wally and the Gators will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK

BROTHERS Leagues Club: Australian Pro Poker, Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  gig guide ipswich pulse (ipswich) whatson

