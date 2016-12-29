GIG GUIDE: Free live music and New Year's soirees

Byron Short and The Sunset Junkies will perform live in a massive gig at the Royal Mail Hotel on Saturday, December 31. Tammy Silva - Brisbane Local Bands. Photo Contributed

THURSDAY

SPRINGLAKE Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Baby Boomer Party Band is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Shayne Crump will perform live from 11am.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Royal Mail jam session from 3.30pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, Fiona Boyes and band perform from 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Fiddle Me Please will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Paisley Road will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by BrisVegas in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

The Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna is holding a New Year's Eve Masquerade Party. Nolan Verheij-full

SATURDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: New Years Eve Masquerade Party / Byron Short & the Sunset Junkies, Dezzie D & the Stingrayz, Blues Arcadia.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music to be performed by Rock Steady in the O Bar at 8pm, with Men Behaving Loudly from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Celebrate New Year's Eve from 8pm-1am as High Noon Trio perform. Entry as per RSL policy.