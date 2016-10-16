AUDIO: Get up and ride to work, says council

ACTIVE PLAN: Council's Active Transport Action Plan focuses on making it easier for residents to choose walking or cycling over driving. It was launched as part of Ride2Work day this week.

ALMOST 60,000 times a day, Ipswich residents set off to work, school or to run errands on either their feet or two wheels.

Walking and cycling as alternatives to driving are the focus of Ipswich City Council's new Active Transport Action Plan launched this week as part of the iGO City of Ipswich Transport Plan.

It focuses on future population projections for the region and methods to get the community where they need to be without adding to road congestion.

With the population set to more than double by 2031 from 198,000 to 435,000, Ipswich City Council is taking steps to improve transport options - literally.

Councillors joined keen cyclists and walkers on their daily commute on Wednesday for the launch of the Active Transport Plan and in conjunction with national Ride2Work Day.

Cr Cheryl Bromage said the plan outlined council's "aspirations and future initiatives to make cycling and walking an easier choice".

"It's going to be used for future planning and also some funding and delivery models for future infrastructure so some proper investment in the city," Cr Bromage said.

"It's also to promote a culture that we want to encourage more people to walk and cycle as a variable but also a health alternative to using a motor vehicle for all trips so it's basically a bit of clever new thinking we're trying."

She said the plan aimed to integrate cycling and walking to represent 14% of the trips made by the Ipswich community before 2031, compared to 9% currently.

"The next part of iGo is looking at the public transport network, so buses, trains to actually see how they could integrate together and walking and cycling is part of that as well so we're trying to make sure we have a longer term real vision for the city in relation to being able to move through our city without having to build our way out of congestion," Cr Bromage said.