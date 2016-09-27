27°
Get ready to say goodbye to another Aussie icon

Anna Hartley
| 27th Sep 2016 3:27 PM
Say goodbye to the iconic Sunnyboy iceblock.
Say goodbye to the iconic Sunnyboy iceblock.

AN ICE cold Sunnyboy on a sweltering summer's day is the first thing a lot of Aussies think of when they look back on their childhood.

However, The Daily Juice Co has confirmed the nostalgic ice block is now a thing of the past due to a "sustained reduction in consumer demand" and won't be stocked on shelves from Monday.

"We have regrettably had to make the hard decision to stop production of the icy treat, Sunnyboy, as of August 2016," a spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, Sunnyboy has experienced a sustained reduction in consumer demand over a long period of time, making it necessary to delete the product from our range of water ice treats."

Aussies have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic treat.

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks will be missed ... 😞 #sunnyboy

A photo posted by ☀😊☀ SunnY ☀😊☀ (@sunnyfung) on

 

 

Such sad news. #SunnyBoy ice blocks will no longer be made 😭😭😭💔💔

A photo posted by 2DayFM Sydney (@2dayfm) on

