Get cooking in the kitchen

"WE ARE known for our cooking and our craft, so why not put it to good use?"

This is how Lowood QCWA member Val Shelton sums up the community cooking classes run by the branch.

"Our focus is on simple, basic but nutritious meals that can be cooked by anyone," Mrs Shelton said.

The classes were prompted when Mrs Shelton and other CWA members saw many young people were regularly buying takeaway meals for dinner.

"We thought it was a concern that these young people didn't know how to cook, or were not confident enough to cook for themselves or others."

While QCWA has a touring Country Kitchen, it is not a cooking class for the community.

After meeting with Lowood's Community Youth Services, Mrs Shelton said the program formula was quickly worked out.

"We agreed this was something we can do for the community, and then Bendigo Bank gave us $500 to get us started."

The Bendigo Community Bank also donated a new stove to help the CWA fit more people into the classes.

"The hall electrical system is being upgraded to cope, Bright Spark Electrics have donated their time to do the installation." Mrs Shelton said the course attendees pay $5 per week to cover the cost of ingredients.

"But for that, they take home a healthy and nutritious meal to feed up to six people each class."

As well as culinary skills, Mrs Shelton said the course teaches basic food preparation skills.

"We had a young man here who had no idea how to use a vegetable peeler, now he is as competent as anyone with the equipment."

The course was also improving communication skills, with the participants learning social skills.

"We see them coming out of their shells, they are so much more confident, even part way through the course."

After initially launching a single course for adults, Mrs Shelton said they have launched a second course for students at Lowood High School.

"Alison from Community Youth Services said there were some students at the school who were living independently, and she thought they could benefit from the course."

The cooking courses are open to anyone who is interested, Mrs Shelton said, however it is important they register before going to the CWA Hall.

"We need to know if we have extra people, because we need to buy ingredients, and to make sure we have enough stoves or hotplates for everyone."

To find out more, or to register for the course, call Val Shelton on 0497 784 073.