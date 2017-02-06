Get an inside look at the world of scouts

SILKSTONE Scout Group are ready to show Ipswich what they're made of.

Michael Robinson from Silkstone Scouts said the group was hosting an Open Day to encourage young people to join their organisation.

"It's a sign-on day for members of the public and young people to come along and see the joeys, cubs, scouts, adventures and rovers,” Mr Robinson said.

"We will talk about badge work. Youth members will be wearing uniform and they can explain what their badges are for.”

The day will see scouts do a live damper making demonstration and plenty of activities will be on show.

"The beauty of scouts is that you can start age six and finish at 26,” he said.

"It's a very good organisation, famous people have gone through scouting.

"It is a good foundation for anyone to learn about leadership, teamwork and to experience a whole lot of things. We go abseiling, canoeing down the Brisbane River and do rock climbing.

"The scouts can go away on camps and learn navigation skills.

"It's a learning institution but it's fun, it's done differently to school.”

Mr Robinson said both boys and girls were welcome in scouts.

"It's a great organisation. Come and see what scouting is all about,” he said.

The open day will be held on Saturday from 10am-2pm at the Silkstone Scouts Hall on Cambride St.

For more details, phone 0433456150.