Gelato goats find home in Scenic Rim

ANOTHER agritourism business is on the rise in the Scenic Rim, offering a unique take on ice cream.

The Jackson family produces a Queensland-first goat's milk gelato on their farm in Peak Crossing.

Farmer Nathan Jackson said he wanted to find a niche in the market while staying true to his agricultural roots.

After plenty of trial and error, he and his parents, who help run the business, came up with Naughty Little Kids Gelato.

"My family and I have been farmers ever since I was born. We used to raise cattle, milk them ourselves and process the milk to make products such as cream and cheese which we would sell to local markets," Mr Jackson said.

"After having a very interesting conversion with one of our customers who requested goat's milk cheese, I looked into what other products were available and saw there were no frozen products at all.

Nathan Jackson of Naughty Little Kids Goat's Milk Gelato with some of the younger members of his goat herd. David Nielsen

"My mother and I bought hundreds of recipe books to find inspiration for a delicious healthy gelato made out of natural ingredients and goat's milk. It's been something we've been developing for years.

"After a few more tweaks from influences in Italy, England, the US and Australia, we finally found the right recipe."

The Naughty Little Kids Gelato owner said he used goat's milk because it was believed to be more easily digested and have more health benefits than regular cow's milk.

He purposely created a gluten-free, nut free product for those with allergies.

"I knew there were hundreds of people who couldn't enjoy a simple frozen dessert such as ice creams or milkshakes so I swapped our cattle for goats and began discovering delicious alternative recipes for traditional desserts," he said.

"Even people who are lactose intolerant can generally drink goat's milk."

Some of the flavours from Naughty Little Kids Goat's Milk Gelato. David Nielsen

The farmer said a day in his life meant waking up before 5am to start milking.

"Every morning we milk the goats who are left to roam free throughout the farm," he said.

"Next we take the milk to our factory and add all the ingredients to create the flavor we want.

"Currently we have five flavours, chocolate, coffee, mint, vanilla and strawberry."

The farm, which currently has 85 adult goats and 39 adolescents, also has a tourism aspect and invites people of all ages to come and see how the gelato is made.

"People often have this idea that goats are these destructive, smelly creatures and the truth is quite the opposite," Mr Jackson said.

Naughty Little Kids is open to the public 1-5pm on Sundays.