Gelatissimo open their first Ipswich store in Springfield

I LOVE all things dessert - cakes, ice cream, puddings, you name it.

While eating delicious food with my friends on a night out is one of my all time favourite activities, I admit I have never given much thought about the work that goes into making all of those mouth-watering delicacies. Right in front of the counter at any restaurant or dessert bar you see rows and rows of goodies which look too nice to eat, but as soon as the plate is brought out to you, that thought flies out of your mind as soon as the spoon dives in.

So imagine my delight when I found out that I was offered a rare opportunity to go behind the counter at one of Ipswich's newest dessert places to see first hand how one of my all time favourite desserts are made.

I met Tracy Bailey, owner of Gelatissimo Springfield on a beautiful spring morning - perfect conditions for making and taste testing the cool treat.

After a quick tour of the new store, and a few spoonfuls of the many different flavoured gelato in the cabinet to get us started, we went out the back to make a big batch of licorice flavoured gelato.

For those who don't know, gelato is the Italian version of ice cream. Even though gelato and ice cream are both frozen desserts, there are significant differences between the two. Gelato has a softer and smoother texture than ice cream. This is done by the difference in ingredients and their balance in the formulation. Gelato is served at a warmer temperature than ice cream, creating a smooth, dense and elastic consistency. It is also churned differently than ice cream and has less air whipped into it. This all equals deliciousness.

I started the gelato masterclass by watching Tracy open up the bag of ingredients and add in the milk. She began mixing them together while she told me that all of their gelato is made right there in the store. She mixed them quite quickly, joking that she was quite the pro at it.

The next step in the process was to place the mixture in the gelato making machine, which is located just behind the counter in the Springfield store. So if you hear a rumble behind the counter, just know that another batch of gelato will soon be on offer, just waiting to be scooped up by customers.

The gelato-making machine has razor blades turning the mixture to ensure that all of the gelato is scraped from the side of the barrel. It is also preparing the gelato to just the right temperature so it can be served shortly after.

As the gelato making machine does its thing, we add in the licorice flavour. But before we do, I have to taste the black liquid that we are about to pour in. As a big fan of licorice, I gave it two thumbs up before we added it to the mixture.

After what only seemed like 15 minutes or so, the gelato was ready to be dispensed and placed into a serving tray. Tracy showed me how it was done as she scraped the finished product from the machine into the tray. Nervously, I had a go too, trying my hardest not to spill any, as the gelato actually came out of the machine in quite a hurry. I thought being a licorice flavour the gelato would come out a black colour, but it looked more grey. We then placed it into the freezer for a few extra minutes to make it a little bit firmer and then we were done.

But the best part of the day was having Tracy constantly dip in those little spoons to all of the flavours and eagerly asking me to try. Gelatissimo offers up to 32 flavours, and I am yet to find a flavour that I don't like.

Gelatissimo Springfield is the company's first store for the Ipswich region. The only other stores in the state include Brisbane, Mooloolaba, Surfer's Paradise, Coolangatta, Toowoomba, Noosa, Mackay and Townsville.

I had just completed making my first ever batch of gelato, and as I happily taste tested, the idea of a career change from journalist to professional gelato maker quickly passed through my mind. But if I did that, I wouldn't have the opportunity to write about any more adventures in the kitchen, hopefully with me munching on more glorious treats.

Maybe I could sweet talk Tracy into giving her star new apprentice a gelato making machine so I could be her official taste tester from my house.

But as I ponder that dream, I must finish up work and head to the gym so I can eat much more gelato in the future.