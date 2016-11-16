Gay park sex in broad daylight on rise

HANKY PANKY: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale insists gay male sex practitioners at a Redbank park will be caught with their pants down after asking for extra police patrols.

YOU will be caught with your pants down.

That is the firm warning from Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale to gay male sex rompers in the Pan Pacific Peace Gardens in Redbank after he asked police to step up patrols of the notorious hotbed of male sex and seduction.

The QT reported in September how complaints to councillors and police had escalated at the hookup hot spot.

The prime times for the liaisons are around 7.30 in the morning, lunch time and the late afternoons.

Cr Pisasale has been inundated with reports about more than heavy breathing in the bushes and toilets at the lovers' lair, while the QT also received a letter from a resident outlining their dismay at the sexual gymnastics taking place.

Cr Pisasale said there was a place for 'naughty bits' in life, but added that was definitely in the home and not in the great Ipswich outdoors.

He said reports of lust in the dust were now more than hot gossip and listed the park at Denmark Hill as another playground of pleasure.

A senior police source told the QT in September that police had undertaken operations at the Pan Pacific Peace Gardens and other parks of passion

"Catching them with their pants down is the hard part," the police source said.

But Cr Pisasale said that was about to change and made no apologies for his hard line stance.

"If they keep this up I can assure them the police will catch them with their pants down," Cr Pisasale said.

"Males and females don't go into our parks for these activities so I don't want males and males going in there either.

"I have asked police to step up patrols because the general public deserves the right to take their families to parks in peace.

"Enough is enough. Please, this is your last warning. Keep this out of our parks. Keep it at home.

"People are ringing me and saying they don't care about people's sexuality but they do care about going to Pan Pacific Peace Gardens and Denmark Hill and not seeing these acts in public.

"This is a small percentage, but they spoil it for everybody. We've got beautiful parks and recreation areas and there is not a better mayor than me for looking after multiculturalism, religious groups and different nationalities. I don't care about your sexuality but keep it to yourself."

Information about the Redbank park is available on internet hookup sites with 'Cruising Gays' boasting it has "very secluded spots".

Ipswich hook-up locations are advertised on certain internet sites.

The Goodna toilet block in McAuliffe St is a lure for "tradies, truckers, younger and older types".

The Pan Pacific Peace Gardens hit the headlines in 2011 for being 'sex central'.

Those caught having sex in parks could face criminal charges and up to two years in prison.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully, who represents Redbank, said he had taken action to protect the community from "unacceptable activities" and put a stop to the conduct at the park.

"We've closed off one of the entrances up near the Shell service station. That's been locked off," Cr Tully said.

"People used to go up there in what is a fairly secluded area. There is a lot of vegetation in that park and it is easy for people to go in there and hide themselves away."