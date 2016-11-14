Gatton's Farmlife Festival knocked back by Council

GATTON'S first Farmlife Festival has been declined by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council with concerns over the type of event.

LVRC Executive Manager of Corporate and Community Services Dave Lewis said there were concerns surrounding the event scheduled to be held at the Gatton showgrounds.

"Council has decided to not put through the applications for concerns over the type of event," Mr Lewis said.

"We gave the applicant until last Thursday to provide a series of information to us but they did not comply with that."

Mr Lewis said there were also concerns arising with partner agencies, including the Queensland Police Service.

Event organisers have been given two weeks to appeal the decision.

Farmlife had a number of confirmed artists, including Aimer, Naylo, Gaston and L'Attitude lined up to perform at the showgrounds on November 26.

The festival's website boasted "15 acres of non-stop music over 12 awesome hours".

Tickets have already been for sale on the festival's website.

Mr Lewis said he was not sure how many tickets had been purchased.

"Even though the event didn't have approval, tickets had been available for purchase," he said.

The Gatton Star contacted event organisers but they declined to comment.

However, on the festival's website, a statement was issued saying the festival would be postponed to February 2017, with a new location to be advised.