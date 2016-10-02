30°
Gatton girl leads the charge

2nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Emily Rabone (left) with New South Wales Hereford ambassador Will Vivers.
Emily Rabone (left) with New South Wales Hereford ambassador Will Vivers. Contributed

PASSIONATE about livestock, Gatton's Emily Rabone has been selected as one of the 2016-17 Herefords Australian Youth Ambassadors.

The 18-year-old is one of five aspiring beef industry leaders selected for the ambassador program.

But Emily never grew up in the cattle industry.

She learned her skills from her mother and auntie, and has since developed her passion for the industry.

Emily now has her own Hereford cattle stud, and is studying agriculture and business in Armidale, which she believes will help her career in the cattle industry.

She was named as the 2015-2016 Queensland Ambassador and is secretary of the Herefords Australia Northern NSW Youth Group.

The young ambassadors program is open to leaders in the livestock industry aged 18-25 and is a year-long journey which gives the ambassadors the opportunity to attend the Herefords Australia National Youth Heifer Show, promote the breed, and help organise the semen auctions at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sales.

Emily works as a customer support officer for Practical Systems in Armidale and is organising the National Heifer Show in January at Inverell.

She plans to work with Hereford breeders in Canada in November, and build upon the idea of a youth exchange developed by Brandon Sykes during a recent visit to Canada.

"I would like to organise a youth forum at either the Dubbo or Wodonga Nationals - it is important for youth to have a voice on industry issues,'' she said.

"Junior members will be those serving on the board in 20 years' time so it is critical senior members provide support and listen to what they have to say.''

The Ambassador of the Year will receive $1000 towards their future career in the agricultural industry.

Topics:  careers, cattle, gatton, livestock

