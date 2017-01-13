Gatton family claims game show success

SHOW SUCCESS: Celebrating their three-night run on television game show Family Feud are (from left) Phil Harm, Lisa Harm, Jo Maher and Lester Maher from Gatton.

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Team Maher included Lester Maher, wife Jo Maher, sister-in-law Lisa Harm and brother-in-law Phil Harm.

The team was beaten on the prime time show on Wednesday night, but not before claiming $11,240.

Mr Maher said he applied to be on the show about three years ago before he got a call for an audition in June last year.

"The ad came on TV and I thought why not," he said.

"I didn't even tell the other family members because I didn't think it would happen.

"When I told them they thought I was joking to begin with but they loved the whole experience."

The family was flown down for filming in November and Mr Maher said it had been hard to keep the outcome a secret until this week.

"We thoroughly enjoyed it and enjoyed watching it on TV, which was a bit squirmish at first," he said.

Mr Maher said he was happy about the whole experience, with the family accomplishing everything it wanted to.

"The first thing we wanted to do was get on the show, then we wanted to get points before being knocked out and then we won a night. Anything after that was a bonus," he said.

Mr Maher added host Grant Denyer was a "very nice and funny bloke".

School teachers Mr Maher and Mrs Maher along with Mrs Harm, a swimming instructor, and Mr Harm a school groundsman, will put the money toward getting their kids ready for school.