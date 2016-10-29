29°
News

Gallery: The price of school formal glamour

Emma Clarke
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Kimberley Brown wearing a formal dress from Von's Gorgeous Gowns with her mum Michelle Brown.
Kimberley Brown wearing a formal dress from Von's Gorgeous Gowns with her mum Michelle Brown. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLAMOUR comes at a price.

The price for Ipswich mum Michelle Brown to send her daughter Kimberley to her year 12 formal was more than triple what she paid for her own in 1992.

Kimberley will join hundreds of Ipswich teenagers, sparing no expense as she marks the last year of high school with a night of fond memories, snapping photos to last a lifetime.

After months of preparation, Kimberley and her mum estimate they spent about $1000 for her to attend her school formal later this month - substantially more than Michelle's $300 bill for her own formal in the 90s.

"Money is becoming less of an object," Kimberley said.

graphic
graphic Centro

"The most important thing is going with friends and people you will enjoy the night with."

Kimberley said she tried on plenty of gowns in preparation for the big night but ultimately returned to the first dress she saw, which would be kept under lock and key until its red carpet reveal.

"It cost $450 which I thought was pretty good, a lot of my friends paid a lot more than that. One of my closest friends, her dress is $750 so that is crazy," she said.

Michelle said the price tag was not the only thing to have changed between the generations with her own taffeta, drop waist number now a favourite at dress-up parties.

"I think Kimberly and I have very similar styles, we like the fitted long dress but I was around in tacky taffeta," she said.

"It was all big sleeves and drop waists with the full skirt. It was all about taffeta then with the big puffy sleeves, off the shoulder with the sweetheart neckline, drop waists and full skirts and the boys were wearing tails, canes and top hats.

She said after years of schooling and the final push to the year 12 finish line, a formal night was a chance for her daughter to celebrate the end of an era and an opportunity to splash out.

"We're in a different era, two parents do work and I think you can take those luxuries for your kids to let them have a bit of a splurge. It's a big year with lots of pressure and it's something to look forward to at the end of the year," she said.

Ipswich formal wear retailer Von's Gorgeous Gowns owner Von Harris said formal season lasted 12 months of the year with orders taken and adjustments made months out from the night.

"We're getting girls now, already, for next year's formals. It's an all-year event," she said.

Von Harris owner of Von's Gorgeous Gowns.
Von Harris owner of Von's Gorgeous Gowns. David Nielsen

Ms Harris said the drama was all worth to see girls leave the store with their dream dress.

"It's lovely, we like it. They are always happy, they've got something exciting going on in their lives. It's happy and exciting," she said.

Harry's formal suit style is all tied up

HIS Dad's classic black suit and gold bow tie ensemble paid no resemblance to Harry Gregory's school formal suit.

The Ipswich Grammar School captain steered clear of tradition when he chose his formal outfit earlier this year, even though he admitted his Dad Maioha's was "pretty stylish".

Maioha attended the Ipswich Grammar School formal in 1996, but as his son followed in his footsteps 20 years later, he said he saw little of his own fashion influence in Harry.

He said 20 years made big difference to formal suit styles.

"I think formal fashion is completely different, it was a lot more traditional," he said.

"You still get the odd people who wear the traditional black bow tie, black suit, black shoes and white shirt and that still looks quite stylish I think.

"Obviously the suits are a lot more fitted than they were 20 odd years ago but the majority of styles are totally different.

"Nowadays they have the flowery tie, different coloured suit and brown shoes. It was very traditional back in the day."

Harry said he went for the navy, tan and floral combination as a point of difference to the classic black formal suit.

"I have a few suits at home and navy was the only one I didn't have and I really liked tyring on a few. I really liked the navy, tan and floral combination," he said.

"That gold bow tie is a bit of an issue but at the time it is what was in. I'm sure my children will have a look at my floral tie and have a bit of a giggle. It's funny how things change."

Tie choices aside, Harry offered seasoned words of advice to other high school students preparing for their formal.

"Make sure you take into consideration what your partners wearing and be really accommodating to that," he said.

"Try and forget about everything else on that night. You'll always have an enjoyable night but it's that much better when you stop and relax."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  formal ipswich school formals

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

IT'S one of the worst cases of neglect the RSPCA has seen. An American staffy found starved, injured and scared.

Man avoids jail following meat cleaver incident

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Court heard he brandished knives and threatened to kill neighbours

Workers have a win

WHAT NEXT: Federal Member for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon, AMIEU representatives Warren Earle and Matt Journeaux and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann discuss the future of JBS workers.

JBS workers have had an increase in shifts

Gallery: The price of school formal glamour

Kimberley Brown wearing a formal dress from Von's Gorgeous Gowns with her mum Michelle Brown.

The glitz, glamour and expense of school formals

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Range of antiques on display today

The Ipswich Antiques and Collectables Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The fair features sellers from across Queensland and NSW

Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year.

HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

Things to do this weekend

Things to do this weekend

Markets, anniversaries and festivals, here are some ideas for this weekend.

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Mariah Carey and James Packer discussing relationship

Mariah Carey and James Packer are discussing how to work things out

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

MEL C is adamant she won't reunite with the Spice Girls

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

The Troggs will play a string of dates across Australia in November. Photo Contributed

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live.

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!