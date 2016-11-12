GALLERY: 'Overreaching grievance' ended in park stabbing

IN COURT: Police investigate the scene of a stabbing at River Heart Parklands in March.

IT WAS a Sunday morning at an Ipswich park next to a child's birthday party when a 20-year-old woman stabbed a man in the abdomen and knee.

Danni-Lee Howe, now 21, was released from custody on parole in Ipswich District Court yesterday after she pleaded guilty to one count of wounding and six summary charges following the offending in March this year.

The court heard Howe was in a relationship with the 55-year-old victim in which she exchanged sexual favours for drugs.

Howe and the victim, who were both homeless, slept together on a mattress at another person's house the night before the stabbing.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said Howe overheard a conversation between the victim and another person before she took a knife from the kitchen and left to buy some food.

She hid the "substantial serrated steak knife" in her backpack.

Howe arranged to meet the man later the same morning at River Heart Parklands where she confronted him about the conversation.

Ms Kelso said when he got up to leave, Howe stabbed him in the abdomen.

He ran to another area of the park yelling "she's got a knife, she stabbed me" before he fell and Howe stabbed him in the knee.

Ms Kelso said the man suffered a deep stab wound to his knee and abdomen and a deep laceration to his kidney.

He spent five days recovering in hospital.

Other people encouraged Howe to put down the knife before police found Howe at the scene and took her into custody.

Ms Kelso said the nature of the injuries was "simply by good fortune rather than by good planning".

"There was just this overreaching grievance towards the complainant for a number of things," Ms Kelso said.

"The courts can't condone any vigilantism in taking matters into their own hands."

Defence lawyer Jessica Horne said the relationship between Howe and the victim "became confused".

She said Howe started using methamphetamine in 2014 and became heavily drug addicted.

The court heard Howe was formerly awarded a scholarship to university before she started using drugs.

"She intends to use her own experience of drug addiction to help others in addiction," Ms Horne said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said there was a level of pre-planning in Howe putting the knife in her backpack.

"There was a deliberate view you would inflict some real harm at a later point in time," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"You are extremely lucky that greater harm was not inflicted by the knife.

"It is perhaps as much by good luck that this is not the case.

"There were people celebrating a birthday party in this very public space, very close to a children's play area.

"It appears to have occurred in the context of amphetamine use and your addiction of that awful, awful drug that ruins young lives."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the relationship between Howe and the victim did not "speak of a loving or romantic relationship but one of convenience".

Howe also pleaded guilty to two counts each of public nuisance and failing to dispose of a syringe and one count each of common assault and unlawful dealing with shop goods, all committed prior to the stabbing.

The wounding offence was in breach of bail for some of the summary offending.

The court heard on one occasion she threatened a man with tree loppers and hit him on the ribs with them and on a separate occasion pumped petrol into the air above her head.

Judge Horneman-Wren described the summary offending as "a plea for help all be it not in a particularly polite kind".

Howe was sentenced to three years imprisonment with immediate parole and 250 days pre-sentence custody declared.

"It is not an insignificant amount of time in the life of a young woman but quite obviously you need to be deterred personally," Judge Horneman-Wren said.