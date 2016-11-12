32°
News

GALLERY: 'Overreaching grievance' ended in park stabbing

Emma Clarke
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
IN COURT: Police investigate the scene of a stabbing at River Heart Parklands in March.
IN COURT: Police investigate the scene of a stabbing at River Heart Parklands in March. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a Sunday morning at an Ipswich park next to a child's birthday party when a 20-year-old woman stabbed a man in the abdomen and knee.

Danni-Lee Howe, now 21, was released from custody on parole in Ipswich District Court yesterday after she pleaded guilty to one count of wounding and six summary charges following the offending in March this year.

The court heard Howe was in a relationship with the 55-year-old victim in which she exchanged sexual favours for drugs.

Howe and the victim, who were both homeless, slept together on a mattress at another person's house the night before the stabbing.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said Howe overheard a conversation between the victim and another person before she took a knife from the kitchen and left to buy some food.

She hid the "substantial serrated steak knife" in her backpack.

Howe arranged to meet the man later the same morning at River Heart Parklands where she confronted him about the conversation.

Ms Kelso said when he got up to leave, Howe stabbed him in the abdomen.

He ran to another area of the park yelling "she's got a knife, she stabbed me" before he fell and Howe stabbed him in the knee.

Ms Kelso said the man suffered a deep stab wound to his knee and abdomen and a deep laceration to his kidney.

He spent five days recovering in hospital.

Other people encouraged Howe to put down the knife before police found Howe at the scene and took her into custody.

Ms Kelso said the nature of the injuries was "simply by good fortune rather than by good planning".

"There was just this overreaching grievance towards the complainant for a number of things," Ms Kelso said.

"The courts can't condone any vigilantism in taking matters into their own hands."

Defence lawyer Jessica Horne said the relationship between Howe and the victim "became confused".

She said Howe started using methamphetamine in 2014 and became heavily drug addicted.

The court heard Howe was formerly awarded a scholarship to university before she started using drugs.

"She intends to use her own experience of drug addiction to help others in addiction," Ms Horne said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said there was a level of pre-planning in Howe putting the knife in her backpack.

"There was a deliberate view you would inflict some real harm at a later point in time," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"You are extremely lucky that greater harm was not inflicted by the knife.

"It is perhaps as much by good luck that this is not the case.

"There were people celebrating a birthday party in this very public space, very close to a children's play area.

"It appears to have occurred in the context of amphetamine use and your addiction of that awful, awful drug that ruins young lives."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the relationship between Howe and the victim did not "speak of a loving or romantic relationship but one of convenience".

Howe also pleaded guilty to two counts each of public nuisance and failing to dispose of a syringe and one count each of common assault and unlawful dealing with shop goods, all committed prior to the stabbing.

The wounding offence was in breach of bail for some of the summary offending.

The court heard on one occasion she threatened a man with tree loppers and hit him on the ribs with them and on a separate occasion pumped petrol into the air above her head.

Judge Horneman-Wren described the summary offending as "a plea for help all be it not in a particularly polite kind".

Howe was sentenced to three years imprisonment with immediate parole and 250 days pre-sentence custody declared.

"It is not an insignificant amount of time in the life of a young woman but quite obviously you need to be deterred personally," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime

Man in the dock for city knife rampage

Man in the dock for city knife rampage

Man, 30, on six charges following early morning incident

  • News

  • 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up grabs

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Latest round of jobs available this weekend

Ipswich MP promoted in Palaszczuk cabinet shuffle

HAND PICKED: Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard will now be working directly with the Premier after being promoted yesterday in a cabinet reshuffle.

Jennifer Howard to work directly with Premier

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Five things to do this weekend

Five things to do this weekend

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Bachelor Tim Robards launches new diet and fitness business

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

Australia's first Bachelor talks health, fitness and love

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

MODERN COLONIAL MASTERPIECE ON MANICURED ONE ACRE BLOCK!

10 Gabbinbar Court, Pine Mountain 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers over...

This stunning family home in the prestigious Silkwood Estate is so beautiful and so different to anything else you have seen. This may just be the dream family...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!