GALLERY: Handmade Expo brings classic toys back to life

HANDMADE EXPO: Chris Guymer with his handmade wooden toys at the Handmade Expo on Saturday.

YEARS of crafting wooden toys for his own children meant Chris Guymer's transition into woodwork in his retirement was an easy choice.

Mr Guymer and his wife Adrienne travelled from Warwick to the Handmade Expo and Vintage Market today, a journey they have become used to over the past four years.

Chris' Toys was one of many regional crafts people who set up shop at Bundamba for the monthly event.

"I think when he comes to the markets he gets a real thrill when he sees how excited the kids are. It's one of the few stalls where the kids can come and touch and play," Mrs Guymer said.

"It's good fun, I enjoy coming with him and you get to know the stall holders so we know each other and can have a chat, it's a nice time."

Mr Guymer, a manual arts teacher prior to his retirement 10 years ago, said woodwork was a life-long passion brought to life in his shed.

"Well I've worked with wood all my working life so it's just something that I enjoy doing and I originally made a few toys for my kids and family members and friends with kids so I just continued on," he said.

"I make wooden toys and I also do wooden furniture made to order.

"I find people are wanting to go back to wooden toys because a lot of toys that you buy now break and end up in land fill but a wooden toy can be repaired."

Handmade Expo

The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market is on the third Saturday of every month at the Ipswich Turf Club, Brisbane Rd Bundamba.

Gates open at 8am and entry is free.