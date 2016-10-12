Future leaders fire off tough questions

KING FOR A DAY: The Ipswich City Council held their external meeting at Amberley District State School. Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Mayor Paul Pisasale with students (from left), Mia Ahearn, Ella Ahearn, Marshall Burton and Samantha Bouzaid.

THE RARE opportunity to witness local democracy in action awaited students of Amberley District State School yesterday.

Ipswich City Council took its show on the road, with the school chosen as the latest host of the regular external council meeting schedule, designed to give the community a better insight into how council meetings operate.

Along with students, members of the general public were invited to attend yesterday's meeting, which was opened by the school's Indigenous dancers.

Amberley District State School principal Simon Boyce said his students came into the meeting with a plan to hit council with plenty of questions about the city's development and how that could be balanced with protecting the natural environment.

"Something we were quite impressed with was how interested the students were throughout the meeting,” Mr Boyce said.

"Students were given the opportunity to ask questions and they asked about 20 questions.

"They've been studying sustainability and there were a lot of questions about protecting the native environment as Ipswich continues to grow.

"They wanted to know about recycling, sustainability and protecting the native wildlife.”

Student leaders including Ayva Mason, Riley Woods, Nick May, and Sam Bouzaid were given the opportunity to share the main table with councillors.

For the older audience members, some of the concerns raised included parking, transport and safety.

Councillor David Pahlke said members of the public raised the issue of the time it took to travel across town and the need for better cross-town linkages.

The issue of parking in the Churchill industrial area also emerged.

"That's the benefit of holding these meetings, because these grass roots issues are raised,” Cr Pahlke said.

"It's a lot of effort to put on the external meetings but it's also a big positive.

"I would like to see even more residents come along to them.”

Grade three student Marshall Burton got a surprise when Mayor Paul Pisasale invited him to sit in the Mayor's chair.

Mr Boyce said students embraced the opportunity.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity for our students to be a part of a council meeting,” Mr Boyce said.

"There aren't many schools that get that sort of opportunity.

"It's great for children to be able to see the way democracy works.”