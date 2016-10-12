24°
News

Future leaders fire off tough questions

Andrew Korner
| 12th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
KING FOR A DAY: The Ipswich City Council held their external meeting at Amberley District State School. Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Mayor Paul Pisasale with students (from left), Mia Ahearn, Ella Ahearn, Marshall Burton and Samantha Bouzaid.
KING FOR A DAY: The Ipswich City Council held their external meeting at Amberley District State School. Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Mayor Paul Pisasale with students (from left), Mia Ahearn, Ella Ahearn, Marshall Burton and Samantha Bouzaid. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE RARE opportunity to witness local democracy in action awaited students of Amberley District State School yesterday.

Ipswich City Council took its show on the road, with the school chosen as the latest host of the regular external council meeting schedule, designed to give the community a better insight into how council meetings operate.

Along with students, members of the general public were invited to attend yesterday's meeting, which was opened by the school's Indigenous dancers.

Amberley District State School principal Simon Boyce said his students came into the meeting with a plan to hit council with plenty of questions about the city's development and how that could be balanced with protecting the natural environment.

"Something we were quite impressed with was how interested the students were throughout the meeting,” Mr Boyce said.

"Students were given the opportunity to ask questions and they asked about 20 questions.

"They've been studying sustainability and there were a lot of questions about protecting the native environment as Ipswich continues to grow.

"They wanted to know about recycling, sustainability and protecting the native wildlife.”

Student leaders including Ayva Mason, Riley Woods, Nick May, and Sam Bouzaid were given the opportunity to share the main table with councillors.

For the older audience members, some of the concerns raised included parking, transport and safety.

Councillor David Pahlke said members of the public raised the issue of the time it took to travel across town and the need for better cross-town linkages.

The issue of parking in the Churchill industrial area also emerged.

"That's the benefit of holding these meetings, because these grass roots issues are raised,” Cr Pahlke said.

"It's a lot of effort to put on the external meetings but it's also a big positive.

"I would like to see even more residents come along to them.”

Grade three student Marshall Burton got a surprise when Mayor Paul Pisasale invited him to sit in the Mayor's chair.

Mr Boyce said students embraced the opportunity.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity for our students to be a part of a council meeting,” Mr Boyce said.

"There aren't many schools that get that sort of opportunity.

"It's great for children to be able to see the way democracy works.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  amberley district state school, ipswich city council

WATCH: Ipswich koala netted after breaking into CBD shop

WATCH: Ipswich koala netted after breaking into CBD shop

HER name is Cashew, and she keeps looking for love in all the wrong places

Attacker took pic of victim after knocking him to the ground

IN COURT: An Ipswich man pleaded guilty following an assault at a Fernvale grocery store carpark in April.

Grudge led to punch: Man sentenced for carpark assault

AUDIO: Ipswich central family farm to sell at auction

SALE BY AUCTION: Siblings Peter Todd and Margaret Seahan, pictured with family dog Buttons, are preparing the auction of their late parents' North Tivoli property.

One of a kind family property to sell at auction later this month

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Ipswich's weekly community diary

Learn to dance with one of the many dance classes around Ipswich.

QT's seven-day community guide to events across the region

Latest deals and offers

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

JIM Carrey has been faced with a second wrongful death lawsuit regarding his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

Idol ready to rock Goodna

COMING SOON: Australian music star Shannon Noll will be performing at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival on October 29.

Music sensation Shannon Noll to headline at Festival

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

3 BEDROOM HOME ON 919M2 ALLOTMENT

10 Yarrow Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

MOTIVATED TO SELL PRICE REDUCED This 3 bedroom low set brick is vacant and ready to more in, the property is situated in a cul de sac in a quiet street and within...

GREAT FAMILY HOME

225 Waterford Road, Ellen Grove 4078

House 3 1 3 $319,000

This neat and tidy solid timber high set home is freshly painted and sits on concrete posts on a 739M2 level allotment with beautifully maintained lawn and...

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

Indulge yourself in this .....

3 Ormiston Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

... immaculately presented Hallmark home. Located on the high side of the road, in an elevated position, in the sought after Emerald Hill estate in Brassall. The...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 $429,000...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

BUY ME FOR $289,000 AND RENT ME FOR $340 PER WEEK!

13 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is super neat and beautifully presented. It is jam packed with extras that you...

NOTHING LEFT TO DO BUT ENJOY

2 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000 neg

A lovely property with situated in Leichhardt has now come on the market. * Freshly painted interior * Cosy eat-in kitchen * Large lounge with air conditioner *...

CLASSIC COTTAGE

10 Merton Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 ALL OFFERS...

A classic cottage in East Ipswich, that would be perfect for a first time home owner! * A/C in every room * Polished floorboards * Lovely fretwork in doorway *...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 OFFERS ABOVE...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 15th Oct @...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New major shopping complex pitch: 'Yamanto Town Centre'

Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre

An application has been lodged to expand the existing Woolworths.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.