'Much loved and loving' tributes for Brookwater arsonist

The funeral for Neil De Graaf, the man who rammed his car into a Brookwater home before setting it alight, will be held on Thursday.

THE FUNERAL of the arsonist who died of extensive burns after setting a Brookwater house on fire will be held on Thursday in Logan.

Neil De Graaf died on November 15 after he crashed his BMW with 'Suit Up' number plates into the Brookwater home and then set it alight.

The 37-year-old former banker was remembered in a newspaper funeral notice as the "much loved and loving son of John and Marg...loving father of Hunter, Mercedes, Lukin and Harrison" and "loved brother of Melvin, Tia and Reece".

The notice says De Graaf's family and friends are invited to attend his service at Great Southern Memorial Park, 1774-1779 Mt Cotton Rd, Carbrook on Thursday at 10am.