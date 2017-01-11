Funding for flood rehab in pocket

FLOOD ravaged Sapling Pocket will be rejuvenated using more than $810,000 in government funding, announced today.

The popular and relatively untouched area at Pine Mountain has been devastated by wild weather several times since 2011.

The council has already gone to tender on a re-vegetation project that will help stabilise the area and minimise erosion.

Now the State and Federal Governments have offered the funding needed to complete the project.

SEQwater forked out $470,000 and the State and Federal governments have offered $340,000.

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said the project would be funded through a $6 million Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements extraordinary assistance package, which helps with the clean-up and restoration of recreational assets not eligible for standard NDRRA funding.

"Preparing for, withstanding and recovering from disasters is not something the Government can do alone - we need everyone in the community to get involved," Mr Keenan said.