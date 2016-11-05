36°
Lifestyle

Frosty treat the fruit of our innovation

Joel Gould
| 5th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
YUM: Kelly Churchill, Katie Baynham and Josephine Cory taste test the new Frosé beverages available at the Pumpyard.
YUM: Kelly Churchill, Katie Baynham and Josephine Cory taste test the new Frosé beverages available at the Pumpyard. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAGNIFICENT partnership between two innovative Ipswich businesses has created the ultimate drink for the hot summer ahead...the Frosé.

The Frosé, pronounced (fro-zay), is essentially a rosé wine on ice with some tasty embellishments.

Flinders Peak Winery has made the wine and the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery now has it cold and ready to serve for the public.

Pumpyard boss Wade Curtis, also Four Hearts Brewing head brewer, said he liked the fact it was a local collaboration.

Mr Curtis visited winemaker Jason Hannay at the Flinders Peak Winery and saw the 5000 litres of the rosé in tanks and it got him thinking.

"I Googled rosé and saw the Frosés were huge in New York and London last summer," he said.

"I thought it would be something nice to offer people here when they come in, especially in the hot weather.

"We are a local bar that grows its own beer and these guys are a local winery and distillery doing their own thing

"It is all about a local produce and a local experience."

The drink is mostly targeted at the ladies and is relatively low in alcohol at 6%.

Mr Curtis has made up a recipe where he has added a bit of lemonade and a sugar syrup with some grenadine to add just enough sweetness, but not too much.

Winemaker Jason Hannay said the rosé was a 2015 vintage.

"Wade is always sending me some links to things that are happening in the United States where frozen rosé is big at the moment. So we thought 'why not do it here?' and be one of the first to get in on it," he said.

"The rosé is bone dry, low in alcohol and very fruity...so it is very suitable for making a frozen rosé.

"Coming towards the hotter months it is perfect.

"The wine is fully made and in a stainless steel tank out our winery at Peak Crossing. Wade comes and buys it in 50 litre beer keg lots, stores it in his cool room and turns it into frozen rosé."

 

LEFT: Wade Curtis of Four Hearts Brewing and Jason Hannay from Flinders Peak Winery.
LEFT: Wade Curtis of Four Hearts Brewing and Jason Hannay from Flinders Peak Winery. Rob Williams

The drink is already proving to be a hit.

The QT had three Ipswich ladies taste test the Frosé and they all said they could see it becoming their favourite drink

"I think it is super refreshing and really yummy. I'm looking forward to having a few Friday afternoon refreshing beverages," Kelly Churchill said.

"It doesn't taste too alcoholic and it has a nice blitz of citrus in there. So it's not too sweet."

Katie Baynham also likes the fact that "it is not too sweet".

"If it's too sweet you can only have one or two and you're done," she said.

"But with this you can come down on a Sunday afternoon and spend a few hours sipping on them and feel refreshed.

"I really like it."

Ms Baynham said she could envisage the drink being a real hit on a hot summer's Ipswich day.

"Definitely for the ladies," she grinned.

"And a few of the guys might like it as well.

"They'll have a sip of their girlfriend's for sure."

Josephine Cory took a swip and said that "because it is so cold the rose flavour really comes through".

"I like rosé and rose flavoured things as well like Turkish Delights," she said.

"It is right up my alley.

"It is like a refined slushie."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  frose pumpyard bar and brewery

Call for bus driver day for Manmeet

Call for bus driver day for Manmeet

Pisasale will back push to honour Manmeet

WATCH: Bowling for Ipswich

These are the last pins to be knocked down before the bowling alley at Chinchilla Family Sports Centre is dismantled next year. Photo Alasdair Young / Chinchilla News

This week on QTV we look at why Ipswich needs a new bowling alley. Also we taste...

No quick fix for battling JBS workers

OPTIONS: Opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon, with AMIEU representatives Warren Earle and Matt Journeaux and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann discuss JBS workers situation.

Fitzgibbon supports Dinmore staff

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Circus set up at showgrounds

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Book highlights key life skills for girls

After surveying 4000 teenage and 'tweenage' girls, Kaz Cooke has some advice for the whole family.

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Surplus - Family Owned Company Asset Disposal

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

&quot;CALLING ALL RENOVATORS- YOUR TIME AND EFFORTS WILL BE REWARDED&quot;

46 Moores Pocket, Tivoli 4305

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is in need of a makeover, however, the time and effort you put into renovations will certainly be rewarded when you complete the...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!