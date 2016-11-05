Frosty treat the fruit of our innovation

YUM: Kelly Churchill, Katie Baynham and Josephine Cory taste test the new Frosé beverages available at the Pumpyard.

A MAGNIFICENT partnership between two innovative Ipswich businesses has created the ultimate drink for the hot summer ahead...the Frosé.

The Frosé, pronounced (fro-zay), is essentially a rosé wine on ice with some tasty embellishments.

Flinders Peak Winery has made the wine and the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery now has it cold and ready to serve for the public.

Pumpyard boss Wade Curtis, also Four Hearts Brewing head brewer, said he liked the fact it was a local collaboration.

Mr Curtis visited winemaker Jason Hannay at the Flinders Peak Winery and saw the 5000 litres of the rosé in tanks and it got him thinking.

"I Googled rosé and saw the Frosés were huge in New York and London last summer," he said.

"I thought it would be something nice to offer people here when they come in, especially in the hot weather.

"We are a local bar that grows its own beer and these guys are a local winery and distillery doing their own thing

"It is all about a local produce and a local experience."

The drink is mostly targeted at the ladies and is relatively low in alcohol at 6%.

Mr Curtis has made up a recipe where he has added a bit of lemonade and a sugar syrup with some grenadine to add just enough sweetness, but not too much.

Winemaker Jason Hannay said the rosé was a 2015 vintage.

"Wade is always sending me some links to things that are happening in the United States where frozen rosé is big at the moment. So we thought 'why not do it here?' and be one of the first to get in on it," he said.

"The rosé is bone dry, low in alcohol and very fruity...so it is very suitable for making a frozen rosé.

"Coming towards the hotter months it is perfect.

"The wine is fully made and in a stainless steel tank out our winery at Peak Crossing. Wade comes and buys it in 50 litre beer keg lots, stores it in his cool room and turns it into frozen rosé."

LEFT: Wade Curtis of Four Hearts Brewing and Jason Hannay from Flinders Peak Winery. Rob Williams

The drink is already proving to be a hit.

The QT had three Ipswich ladies taste test the Frosé and they all said they could see it becoming their favourite drink

"I think it is super refreshing and really yummy. I'm looking forward to having a few Friday afternoon refreshing beverages," Kelly Churchill said.

"It doesn't taste too alcoholic and it has a nice blitz of citrus in there. So it's not too sweet."

Katie Baynham also likes the fact that "it is not too sweet".

"If it's too sweet you can only have one or two and you're done," she said.

"But with this you can come down on a Sunday afternoon and spend a few hours sipping on them and feel refreshed.

"I really like it."

Ms Baynham said she could envisage the drink being a real hit on a hot summer's Ipswich day.

"Definitely for the ladies," she grinned.

"And a few of the guys might like it as well.

"They'll have a sip of their girlfriend's for sure."

Josephine Cory took a swip and said that "because it is so cold the rose flavour really comes through".

"I like rosé and rose flavoured things as well like Turkish Delights," she said.

"It is right up my alley.

"It is like a refined slushie."