From footy player to emergency 'mid-wife'

INSTEAD of catching a ball, former NRL star and Ipswich rugby league player Alby Talipeau has been practicing his skills catching babies.

Alby thought his Monday morning would be spent at a training session for his day job as a Queensland Rail worker, but before 7am he was on his way back home.

His wife Caitlin had called saying she was in labour.

There was no panic in her voice as she calmly timed her contractions, about four minutes apart at that stage, and called the hospital to let them know.

By the time Alby made it through the front door Caitlin was in the upstairs en suite, preparing to deliver their baby herself.

That wouldn't have suited Alby who, when asked if it was important to him to be there, said "100%".

"She called about 6.55am so I left the course straight away," Alby said. "I was just holding on and praying in the car with the radio up really loudly, singing along.

"I wanted to be there; it's one of those things in life that money can't buy. It's beautiful. It's an unbelievable feeling."

Luckily he arrived home just in time.

Alby called for an ambulance straight away but 30 seconds later he had a phone in one hand and his baby girl's head in the other.

Caitlin pushed a couple of times and when the ambulance arrived to take them to the hospital the pair were already staring at their third child together.

SURPRISE: Parents Alby Talipeau and Caitlin Telfer delivered their own baby girl at home. Hazel was born at 7.54am weighing 3756 grams; shes the pairs third baby and joins siblings Dallas, 3 and Oscar, 2. Inga Williams

Alby cut the cord and they went up to Ipswich Hospital briefly to make sure both mum and baby were healthy.

This is the second time Alby and Caitlin have been through a surprise home birth - their second child, turning three in December, arrived on the lounge room floor in similar circumstances.

Both times Caitlin was cool, calm and collected.

"I only heard her scream once then the baby came," Alby said.

"She's pretty tough."