30°
Lifestyle

VIDEO: Ipswich coal miner turned fashion designer

Emma Clarke
| 14th Nov 2016 9:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNDERGROUND mining was the "spiritual suicide" Nikke Horrigan needed to take up fashion designing.

The 28-year-old from Brassall swapped the hard hat for distressed denim, frayed hemlines and the minimalist relaxed aesthetic that is his clothing label Nikke Horrigan.

The boilermaker turned plumber turned navy aircraft technician turned coalminer turned fashion designer said he always knew there was "another side" in fashion designing he had never shown.

"When you're younger you're afraid you'll be judged but as I started growing up and I started to believe more in myself and started to find myself I lost a lot of friends because of it," he said.

"I gained more about myself and learnt a lot about life and that I'm grateful for.

Clothes from the Nikke Horrigan collection.
Clothes from the Nikke Horrigan collection. David Nielsen

 

"People aren't really that fashion forward around here and it's not like I'm doing women's (fashion). Women have support and they dig that kind of stuff but there is the stigma if you're a fashion designer you're gay or queer but it's just a different art form for me.

"My plan B is to make plan A happen. I can't see myself doing anything else. I'm most happy when I can be myself and fashion lets me do that."

The label reflects Nikke's motto "perfection is dead" and features strategically distressed denim, raw edges and relaxed cuts.

"People are seeking perfection and living this pretend life," he said. "They're (the clothes) distressed to represent life, it wears you out."

Nikke said his mum was instrumental to the design development process with weekends shopping in the city paving the way for his eye for detail and design.

"My mum and I used to spend a lot of time together shopping in the city at David Jones and Myer so I really found this passion, as cheesy as it sounds, for fashion and it just snowballed from there," he said.

"She was the key to it. I was rocking Tommy Hilfiger clothes when I was in grade four."

Growing up, Nikke said he was often in trouble with the law and a rule breaker - attributes which were reflected in the clothes he designed. He said his dad served as the grounded reality check which was not always welcome in the fashion design process.

"Dad is the complete opposite. He is quite conservative. The household is quite divided," he said.

"I don't think he really understands what I do, I haven't told him but I think he's starting to understand.

"I once asked my dad what he's learnt and he said don't take advice off experts and go with your gut feeling."

Nikke Horrigan swapped coalmining for fashion designing.
Nikke Horrigan swapped coalmining for fashion designing. Contributed

Nikke said clothes were a way for him to express himself where uniforms and the norm otherwise wouldn't allow.

"I've always been a bit artsy and I like to express myself in a certain way but for me fashion imitates life. For me how you dress is what your life is about," he said.

"I started designing for myself because I couldn't find things that I wanted. I had this vision that it would be so dope if I could find certain things but I never found it."

Coalmining in the Bowen Basin was a means to an end for the local designer who saved significantly to make his dream label transform from drawings to clothes on a rack.

"I was working big hours, 21 days straight and out in the desert, exhausted and hot. I was seeing people living their lives and thought why can't I be them?" he said.

"Then I woke up and realised that I can, they were just like me, the only difference was they had a go and they were persistent and they made it happen. There was no excuse.

"It was spiritual suicide, not doing what I wanted to do. So I started taking sewing lessons and reading books about it."

Launched as a full-time reality only weeks ago but a dream of Nikke's since 2013, the label took a turning point on a business trip to Guangzhou, China.

Coal miner turned fashion designer Nikke Horrigan with clothes from his collection.
Coal miner turned fashion designer Nikke Horrigan with clothes from his collection. David Nielsen

 

"I wanted to brand myself in Australia but no one would give me a go, I got knocked back a lot," he said.

"It came to a point when I needed to decide whether to do it full time or as a hobby so I gave up working away and went to Guangzhou. I had a suitcase full of patterns and all my ideas and dreams.

"I was so naive and I thought people would be able to speak English. I was on my last straw and thought I had completely messed this up, spent all this money.

"It really showed that I really wanted it, I was really out of my comfort zone. I remember thinking 'you're there chasing your dream', it's a surreal feeling when you start ticking boxes off like that so that was a real turning point because a lot of people won't do that. It was something I had to do and don't regret.

"The brand is still young, I'm still young, I'm still learning and making mistakes.

"My goal in the future is to expand but keep exclusive as the same time."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  career change coalminer designer ipswich

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

IF you’ve always wanted to capture a super shot of the moon, tonight and tomorrow night could be your best opportunities in almost 70 years.

NZ quake miracle: Two pulled alive from flattened home

Elms Homestead

The house "just collapsed like a stack of cards".

Man suffers pelvis fracture in Warrego Hwy crash

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Ute and semi-trailer crash leaves man with fractured pelvis

Why the council will be peering over your fence

Coffs Harbour - Park Beach 5-12-10 Residents of the so called "Escape Alley" the lane outside the town houses at No.4 Pronce Street Coffs Harbour are celebrating a small victory this week after Coffs Harbour City Council kept it's promise and built a six foot high wooden fence, effectively closing off the lane from unwanted visitors. The action was taken in response to public outcry after a spate of vandalism, break ins, graffiti and alcohol fueled hooliganism which has made resident viryual prisoners in their own homes, too frightened to venture out once the sun went down as drunken hoodlums take over the precinct. Phot Frank Redward

Dog owners beware, especially if you're a rule breaker

Local Partners

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Help teenager make a difference in The Congo

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon's journey from refugee to agent for change

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

'BLANK Space' hitmaker Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for help with her new album, according to a report.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $500,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD-BRING OFFERS!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS CONSIDERED...

Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set on a 1012m2 block this large home has...

OPEN THIS SATURDAY - MUST BE SOLD!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 $295,000...

Whether looking for an investment or first home, this beauty is ready to go and will not disappoint! Never been listed and features original Queenslander...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCalls family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!