NEW SCHOOL: Fresh petition reignites decade-old debate

WHEN Indianna Coster goes to high school she will have to travel an hour on a bus because successive State Governments have refused to build a high school any closer.

Her parents are among thousands living in the Mount Crosby, Karalee and Karana Downs area facing the same agonising choice after a decade of campaigning for a new high school, without success.

Now a fresh petition has reignited the debate but the State Government has maintained the same position taken in 2007; that school enrolment figures don't support parents' calls.

That's a decision mum and grandmother Catherine Donaldson won't accept and she's not the only one.

This week parents at Mount Crosby State School told the QT their children go to Kenmore or Indooroopilly State High Schools only because there is no closer option.

There is no high school between Ipswich and Kenmore, some 25km apart.

For 10 years Ms Donaldson has been asking politicians to commit to building a new high school so her family doesn't have to fork out $25 a week in bus fare to send one child to a school far away from home.

"It's a major issue and even more so now there are more people living in this area," Ms Donaldson said.

"If something happens to my son over there it takes me 40 minutes to get there.

"I have a granddaughter going to Kenmore High next year and for her to catch the bus from Bundamaba she gets dropped off at 6am.

NEW PETITION: Parents want 500 signatures before taking their call for a new school to the next level. A similar petition in 2007 gained 4000 signatures before it was tabled in parliament.

"We need an option to send them to school in the area they live in."

Parents with students at three schools; Mount Crosby State School, Karalee State School and Tivoli State School have limited options when it comes to high schools.

Most end up at Kenmore State High, which according to the My Schools website already had more than 1800 students in 2015, up from 1612 in 2014.

Ipswich State High School is the other option where in 2015 student enrolments hit 1437 up from 1122 in the year before.

An Education Department spokesperson said a review had shown the existing schools could cater for population growth in the short to medium term.

The Department cited an independent assessment by the Queensland Schools Planning Commission which did not identify the areas of Karalee and Mount Crosby as high growth areas and were therefore not recommended for new schools.

That study was undertaken in 2012.

The last time a petition calling for a new school in the Mount Crosby area was circulated in 2007 it gained 4000 signatures.