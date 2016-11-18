30°
Fresh food from YUPI for Ipswich needy

18th Nov 2016 10:30 AM
Ipswich YUPI worker John O’Dempsey hands over the harvest to Ipswich Foodbarn Managing Director Kerrod McQuaker.
Ipswich YUPI worker John O'Dempsey hands over the harvest to Ipswich Foodbarn Managing Director Kerrod McQuaker.

Local community organisation Ipswich YUPI donated its first batch of fresh vegetables and herbs to Ipswich Foodbarn today.

This signalled a major milestone in the development of their community share food program, which has launched to offset the high cost of living for many local low income families.

The CEO of YUPI, Richard Lindner, said: "We launched the program because of the financial pressures many welfare recipients are undergoing.

"Just how people survive on such low incomes in the face of high housing and other living costs astounds me. As a community organisation we wanted to lend a hand," he said.

YUPI has established a community orchard and has already planted 500 fruit trees on its Westfalen Parklands site, as part of its program.

It has established a plant nursery operation including its own worm farm to produce sustainable fertiliser and an extensive irrigation system to water vegetable crops and fruit trees.

The work in establishing the farming infrastructure and in growing the crops has been undertaken by local job seekers as part of the Commonwealth Government's Work for the Dole Program.

An earlier harvest of pumpkin crops was donated to the Food Bank in Brisbane in July but this new harvest signals a more concentrated effort in distributing food locally.

The Ipswich Food Barn was chosen as its first local distributor as Community Compassion Ministries operates the largest local food bank operation.

Mr Lindner noted that YUPI expected to arrange regular deliveries to the Foodbarn, perhaps weekly depending upon seasons.

This year YUPI celebrated its 40th birthday in serving the local community and it now operates Challenge Employment and Training as an arm of the organisation.

Topics:  ipswich foodbarn work for dole yupi

